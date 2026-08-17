Private universities deserve TETFund support, Baze varsity VC tells FG

…Says private institutions face huge financial burden despite contribution to national development

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has been urged to extend stronger funding and institutional support to private universities, with the Vice-Chancellor of Baze University, Abuja, Prof. Abiodun Gabriel Adeniyi, arguing that the institutions are important contributors to Nigeria’s human capital development.

Adeniyi made the call on Monday when Education Correspondents visited the university in Abuja, stressing that private universities should no longer be viewed merely as profit-oriented ventures but as critical partners in the nation’s tertiary education system.

According to him, private universities shoulder enormous financial responsibilities in recruiting qualified academics, developing infrastructure, providing utilities, sustaining academic programmes and meeting regulatory requirements without direct government funding.

“Anybody who thinks it is a profit-making organisation is just making a mistake. Look at what it entails to hire staff, buy facilities, provide utilities and execute huge capital-intensive projects. It is difficult,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor maintained that the ultimate beneficiaries of both public and private university education were Nigerians, as graduates from both sectors eventually entered the same labour market and contributed to the national economy.

He therefore appealed to the Federal Government to broaden its intervention programmes to accommodate private universities, particularly through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

“We are all citizens of this country. I don’t mind if TETFund wants to support us,” Adeniyi said, while commending the TETFund Executive Secretary for initiatives that had begun to open some research opportunities to private universities.

He, however, stressed the need for more deliberate interventions to strengthen the capacity of private institutions to provide quality education, undertake meaningful research and remain financially sustainable.

Adeniyi’s position comes amid growing pressure on Nigeria’s tertiary education system to expand access, improve quality and produce graduates equipped for a rapidly changing economy.

He said Baze University had responded to these demands by investing substantially in its academic environment and human resources, despite operating without direct government funding.

According to him, the university, established about 15 years ago by its Founder and Chancellor, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, was conceived to redefine tertiary education in Nigeria and build an institution capable of competing with leading universities globally.

He said the institution’s strategic location in Abuja had also made it accessible to students from different parts of the country and beyond.

The Vice-Chancellor said the university had maintained a conducive learning environment while keeping its fees competitive, adding that management remained committed to complying with the requirements of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the Federal Ministry of Education.

Beyond regulatory compliance, Adeniyi said Baze was strengthening its academic standards through the recruitment of scholars from different parts of the world.

He disclosed that the university was also planning to introduce external examiners from abroad to assess the work of its faculties and make recommendations based on international best practices.

On research, the Vice-Chancellor described it as the “hallmark of development,” saying Baze was building partnerships and programmes aimed at deepening its research culture and increasing its contribution to national development.

He also disclosed that the university was placing greater emphasis on entrepreneurship and transferable skills, arguing that the changing labour market required graduates to operate effectively beyond the narrow confines of their academic disciplines.

Adeniyi cited the institution’s partnership under the World Bank-supported IDEAS programme as part of its efforts to expose young Nigerians to practical and entrepreneurial skills.

He said the university was determined not to produce graduates who possessed certificates but lacked the skills required to navigate the realities of the modern economy.

The Vice-Chancellor also dismissed perceptions that Baze University was primarily an institution for politicians and members of the elite.

While acknowledging that politicians and senior professionals were among its students, he said the university had a diverse student population drawn from Nigeria and other African countries, particularly the West African sub-region.

He said Baze was also pursuing deeper collaborations with institutions and stakeholders in countries including Sierra Leone and Kenya.

Adeniyi assured that the university would continue to expand steadily and systematically, guided by regulatory requirements and its commitment to contributing to Nigeria’s development and the wider African and global community.

He maintained that stronger collaboration between government and private universities would ultimately benefit the country by expanding educational capacity, improving research output and producing a more competitive workforce.