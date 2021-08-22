.

By Steve Oko, ABA

One of the abducted lecturers of the Abia State University Uturu, ABSU, Don Chris Afulike of the Department of Mass Communication, has regained his freedom according to a university source.

Public Relations Officer PRO of the institution, Mr Chijioke Nwogu who confirmed this to Vanguard in a telephone interview, said the lecturer regained his freedom on Friday night.

He however declined further information on how the abducted lecturer was freed but simply said the university community was happy that the victim was out of captivity.

The university spokesman, however, noted that the other victim, Rev. Professor S. O. Eze of the Department of Industrial Chemistry was yet to be freed.

The lecturers along with other commuters were on Thursday evening abducted by suspected Fulani bandits terrorising motorists on the Uturu/Isuikwuato Road.

They were travelling to Item for a religious programme when the incident occurred.

Their abductors were said to have marched them into the bush after forcing their vehicles to a halt following the sporadic shooting.

Abduction for ransom by Fulani bandits has persisted along Isuikwuato/Bende axis despite assurances by security agencies to confront the situation.

Vanguard News Nigeria