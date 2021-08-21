By Benjamin Njoku

The ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Shine ya Eye’ edition is definitely getting the spark back despite the controversies, nudity and romance that usually accompany the highly anticipated reality TV show.

Like the previous editions, this year is not devoid of drama, intrigues and strategic rivalry among the housemates. The latest of this madness is the personal spat between Pere and Whiremoney during the week.

The two housemates are currently locked in a war of superiority and rivalry and viewers are enjoying every bit of it. Their fans on social media also are not finding it funny as some of them are already throwing stones. But is it part of the game?

Right from the first day they walked into the house, Pere has always seen Whitemoney as a strong contender for the N90 million grand prize, and he must do everything to work his emotions

However, to many viewers of the show, what played out Monday night was a confirmation of the Pere’s fear of the unknown in the house.

The pair got into a fight, with Pere removing his belt while demanding to know what Whitemoney told Angel during a game. A situation, which made other housemates to conclude that he was trying to bully and intimidate Whitemoney.

Whitemoney even claimed that Pere was trying to pin him down, bully and intimidate him with the way he moved towards him.

Meanwhile, Pere’s action has painted him in a bad light with the housemates and viewers demanding that Biggie should issues him a strike for ‘bullying’ Whitemoney.

Some celebrities and former BBnaija housemates, including Teddy A and Uti Nwachukwu are not left out as they lambasted Pere for his action.

Teddy A in a video shared on his Instagram page, said what made the whole clash funny was when Pere removed his belt. ”Was he about to beat him with the belt? Like I didn’t get it” Teddy A said.

Also, Uti Nwachukwu, who’s Pere’s right-hand man, condemned his action, pointing out that bullying is totally unacceptable. Just as actress Oma Nnadi exclaimed “This Pere of a guy is the most annoying thing.”

But reacting to the backlash during the week, Pere’s team in a statement posted on his official Instagram page said his behaviour to Whitemoney was in no way an act of bullying.

The management further noted that Pere is the most misjudged and misrepresented character in the house because of the audacity of his personality.

Whichever way you want to look at it, Pere has helped Whitemoney gain an edge over him in the house.

Recall that Whitemoney has been the favourite of most viewers, judging from the first day he walked into Big Brother’s house. He has managed to retain viewers’ attention which Pere is scheming to reverse. Yet the bulky housemate did not think that Pere’s attitude towards him is personal, rather it is due to the game. Even when Pere stopped him from entering the kitchen as the head of the house to curtail what he calls ‘Kitchen Monopoly’ the young man claimed that Pere pictures him as one who is doing too much.

Notwithstanding the rivalry, Whitemoney has managed to win the confidence and support of his fellow housemates with his selflessness and willingness to take charge of activities in the kitchen. When he stopped cooking for them, many of the housemates revolted, while blaming Pere for his high-handedness. Call it his strategy, and you may not be wrong. Whitemoney is predictably cruising to victory. After surviving eviction two weeks ago, the bulky housemate looks promising to continue to pull the wool over the eyes of other housemates, while Pere continues to look on…

Vanguard News Nigeria