…insists on restructuring of Nigeria

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

A group in Delta State, Club Anio 50, has said the State has no land to give to herdsmen for ranching and insisted that the restructuring of Nigeria was not negotiable.

It said the constituent regions of a restructured Nigeria would bring out the best in the country through a healthy competitive rivalry.

The group in a statement after its meeting in Port Harcourt, copy of which was obtained by the Vanguard, expressed surprise at “the comments credited to the herders association rejecting some land for grazing in Delta State on the basis of being too small”.

The group in the statement by its ‘Diokpa’, Chief Chris Okwute, said “the State has been ravaged and destroyed by the effects of oil and gas exploitation and has no land for herders.

“The north that claims to have 70% of the land mass of the country cannot be looking for grazing sites in small Delta State. As far as we know, the southern governors’ position on prohibition of open grazing in the south has not changed and Delta State has not offered the Meyitti Allah any land for grazing”.

On the politics of Delta State, Okwute said; “Club ANIO 50 being non partisan is only interested in who advances the fortunes of the state in general and builds on the progress Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has made in the last six years, especially in the recognition and according Asaba its capital status.

“The Club urges all qualified persons in Anioma to take the opportunity of the ongoing voters registration exercise to register and or update their records.



Politics is a game of numbers and eventually as our democracy matures and political awareness grows, votes will begin to count.

“There’s a lot of catching up to be done in Delta State being one of the youngest states in the country.

“Club ANIO 50 is unequivocal that given the current challenges the country is facing, the restructuring of Nigeria is not negotiable and that the constituent regions of a restructured Nigeria will bring out the best in the country through a healthy competitive rivalry”.

