By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

Chairman, Northern Speakers Forum and Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani has described the demise of Alhaji Ahmed Joda as a huge loss not just to his family or Adamawa State where he hailed from, but to the entire country.

He expressed this in a statement signed by his SA Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, made available to journalists in Kaduna.

“Late Alhaji Joda who died at the age of 91 was a stabilizer, who has for decades contributed to the peace and progress of the country,” Zailani said.

The Kaduna Speaker said that although he rarely spoke, he worked silently behind the scenes, promoting peaceful coexistence.

“He was indeed a rare gem and will be missed not just by those whose paths had crossed his, but our dear country Nigeria.

“His wealth of wisdom, humility and peaceful nature was a rare virtue, which the country needs to really dig deep to find a replacement,” he said.

Zailani, therefore, extended condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, the government and people of Adamawa State and his family, friends and associates.

“We will all miss him. We pray Almighty Allah grants him Aljannah Firdaus. Amin,” he prayed.

It would be recalled that Alhaji Joda died on Friday afternoon, August 13, 2021, at Federal Medical Center, Yola. after a brief illness. He was buried the same day, according to Islamic rites.