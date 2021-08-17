.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, said over eight surgical cases were received and more than six cases mostly involving Children and Women had been conducted successfully at the Primary Health Care Center, Umuagwo, Okwelle in Onuimo Local Government Area of Imo State.

Uzodimma stated this at Onuimo while inspecting the ongoing free medical outreach exercise by the member representing, Okigwe North at the Federal House of Representatives, Princess Miriam Onuoha.

The governor represented by the State Commissioner for Health, Batholomew Okorochukwu, said with what he observed showed more attention needed in the rural areas, particularly on health.

According to them, “So far, we have gone round and out of the over eight surgical cases involving children and women, the health experts have been able to conduct successfully over six surgeries and more are ongoing.

“This is the type of governance we want for our rural dwellers. We, at the Ministry of Health, will give the House member the necessary support to see that her health care programmes for the people of Okigwe North, will continue to be successful. We will encourage her in the area of registering her constituents in the health insurance scheme, with what we have seen more attention needed for the rural people in terms of health issues.

Earlier in her remarks, the member Representing Okigwe North Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Princess Miriam Onuoha, said: “This exercise will include home treatment for the aged people and those who have been given treatment. Our health personnel will continue to visit them. This is to ensure that they get well quickly.

“I am particularly pained by the health challenges that my people are currently facing and the time has come to give them the healthcare support that will make them strong enough to move forward.”

Vanguard News Nigeria