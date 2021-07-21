.

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, Kwale

A middle-aged man, identified as Mr Oluchi was Wednesday, reportedly stabbed to death by a sibling of his estranged wife at Ulogwe-Isumpe community of Utagbe-Unor in Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State over a domestic disagreement.

Sources said the incident occurred after a quarrel between the couple degenerated into a fight, a development that prompted the wife to invite her siblings to come to her aid.

The woman, a community source said, had cried aloud on the telephone that her husband wanted to kill her.

According to the source, “The siblings rushed to scene, and in the course of engaging Oluchi in a physical fight, one of the siblings reached out for a kitchen knife and stabbed the man.

“The man fell down wreathing in pains before neighbours arrived the scene to rush him to the hospital where he gave up the ghost.”

The source who sought anonymity said police officers were later invited to take the deceased’s to the outpost at Ndemili, a nearby community.

Contacted, Public Relations Officer of Delta State Police Command, Mr Bright Edafe said “It is confirmed but I don’t have details yet.

“The Divisional Police Officer of Kwale division has already detailed his men to investigate the incident.”

