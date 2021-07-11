…Church best yet to come

By Olayinka Latona

THE Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, yesterday debunked the popular notion that the general overseer/founder of the church, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua also known as TB Joshua recent death may have come as untimely event.

One of the late founder disciples, David Joseph who spoke on behalf of the church said this while encouraging the members during the burial thanksgiving service, held at the SCOAN premises in Ikotun, Lagos.

Playing videos of last moments of the late Joshua, Joseph said the late Prophet prophecied about his death and that he fulfillled destiny. He added that the church’s best is yet to come.

In his words: “I want to tell you that the death of Senior Prophet Temitope Joshua is not an untimely one and the church’s best is yet to come. Let us leave our lives daily as if it’s our last day on earth.

“The greatest way to live your life is to do something that will outlive you” he said.