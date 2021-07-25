.

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The police command in Ogun said it has arrested three suspected armed robbers who invaded a provision shop and dispossessed the owner, one ‘Tope Alabi’ of a huge sum of money.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects, Anu Ibikunle 32 years, Rasheed Bisiriyu 22 years and Adebowale Dada 25 years, were arrested, following a distress call received at Atan Ota Divisional Headquarters at about 9:45 pm that men of the underworld have invaded a provision and drinks shop at Oke Ore area, and the owner, one, ‘Tope Alabi’ has been held, hostage.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO, Atan Ota Division, CSP Abolade Oladigbolu, mobilized his men and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the robbers, who first attacked the policemen later took to their heels having realized the determination of the policemen to subdue them.

“They were hotly chased and the three of them were subsequently apprehended. Recovered from them are; one locally made pistol, two live cartridges and assorted dangerous charms,” he said.

Oyeyemi, while quoting the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, said he had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He noted that the CP appealed to members of the public to always inform the police on time whenever they noticed any distress situation.

Vanguard News Nigeria