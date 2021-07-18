Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Fourteen persons, including six children were killed in an auto accident that occurred along Ilesa-Akure highway in Osun State.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Mr Paul Okpe in a statement issued by the command spokesperson, Agnes Ogungbemi on Sunday disclosed that the accident occured at Power line area in Ipetu-Ijesa around 5:30pm on Saturday.

He said apart from the six children, four males and females were also killed in the accident while four others were injured.

Okpe added that an articulated vehicle ( Howo-Sinotruck) with number plate BAU 171 ZE collided with a Toyota Sienna (Gold Color) with number plate KRD 842 GY.

“We received a distressed call at about 5:45 pm on Saturday evening about an accident on Ipetu-Ijesa – Ilesa Highway, involving two vehicles.

“Our men arrived at the location at 5:50 pm and met dead bodies at the scene. We evacuated the deceased to the nearest morgue at the Wesley Hospital in Ilesa.

We also took the four injured persons to the hospital for treatment as well,” Okpe said.

The sector commander said that the accident occurred due to disobedience to road safety rules by motorists.

He, however, cautioned road users to be safety conscious while embarking on a long journey especially during this festive season.

Vanguard News Nigeria