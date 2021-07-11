.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has said religious intolerance is injurious to Nigeria’s unity and peace.

He also stressed the need for Nigerians to respect the nation’s diversity to address the growing insecurity across the country.

Governor Oyetola spoke at the 60th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Liberation Cathedral, Osun Province 1, held at the Church premises at Alekunwodo area, Osogbo.

He tasked religious institutions with the need to promote and strengthen moral standards among the populace, as part of efforts to rescue the country from its present socioeconomic and religious woes among others.

“Religious intolerance is injurious to the unity of the country and to our collective peace as a people. Our diversity is our greatest.

Also Read: Insecurity: Mi-Belt Forum asks Buhari to declare state of emergency in Kaduna

“After all, the assumption, and rightly so, is that the Church and other religious organisations are major institutions responsible for moulding the moral profile of the society.

“In light of the diverse challenges that we face in the country today, therefore, there is a need to honestly beam the searchlight on all our social institutions with a view to correcting identified lapses.

“Closely related to this is a need for the Church to use the society as a mirror to self-examine itself. If the Church is okay, the society would be okay because a good and functional Church impacts positively on the society. However, it is not the sole responsibility of the Church or other similar social institutions alone. All hands must be on deck to arrest the moral decadence in society.

“The pandemic, the dwindling economy, rising cases of banditry and kidnappings in the society are crises and conditions demanding pragmatic management and a rethink in our strategy. We must respond now to contemporary issues, not neglecting the future, but giving due consideration to the challenges that plague our development.

“The society and the leadership of the country must prepare to watch and pray, so that the prevalence of violence such as we have now, could be mitigated in the country,” he added.

Oyetola also said his administration had demonstrated the capacity to be just and fair to all regardless of their political or religious leanings, adding that he had ensured equitable distribution of services and infrastructure since he assumed office.

Earlier in his homily, the Pastor of the Church, Oluwajobi Olajide commended the Governor for his faith in God and for putting Him first in all he does.

The cleric who applauded the political slogan, The Promise of God, “Ileri-Oluwa” used by the Governor to ascend the position, noted that the slogan is an indication of the fact that the Governor believes strongly in fate.

Vanguard News Nigeria