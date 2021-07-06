Pope Francis

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Holy Father, Pope Francis, on Tuesday, appointed Rt. Rev. Fr Peter Chukwu as the Bishop of Catholic diocese of Abakakili, Ebonyi State.

The appointment was made known in a release by the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria’s National Director of Social Communications, Padre Mike Umoh, in Abuja.

Chukwu before the appointment was a lecturer at the Ebonyi State University and Parish Priest of the St. Patrick’s Parish in Nduruku-Amagu. He was born on November 5th, 1965 in Ededeagu Umuezekohohu in the diocese of Abakaliki.

He entered the Seat of Wisdom Seminary in Owerri (1985) and Bigard Major Seminary in Enugu (1990) where he carried out his studies in philosophy and theology respectively.

Chukwu was ordained a Catholic priest on 3rd July 1993 for the diocese of Abakaliki and since priestly ordination, had held various positions in the diocese.

They include vicar of St. Mulumba Parish, Echara Ikwo (1994-1996); pastor of St. Paul, Uburu (1996-2000); and Vice-Rector, St. Augustine’s Minor Seminary, Ebonyi.

He was also an Adjunct Lecturer at Aquinas College, Grand Rapids in Michigan, USA (2007-2010), and President, Association of Nigerian Priests of Abakaliki Diocese (2010 – 2017).

From 2001-2007 he carried out his studies for the doctorate in philosophy at the Marquette University in Milwaukee, USA (2001-2007).

Since 2016 he has served as Spiritual Director, Novitiate of the Sisters of Jesus the Good

Shepherd.

