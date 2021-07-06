.

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday taunted Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed over a comment attributed to him describing the government of his home state of Kwara as a “One Chance.”

The party while commending Lai Mohammed for the remark, however, described same as a vindication of its position, adding that the All Progressives Congress, APC, is a party that

“thrives on lies, deception, stealing and acts of political banditry.”

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, national publicity secretary of the party, the PDP held that “Lai Mohammed’s declaration that the Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq-led APC government of Kwara state is treacherous and false-hearted and akin to ‘one chance’ is an appellation that covers the APC administration at the national and state levels across the country.

“Nigerians all know that ‘one chance’ is a term referring to a form of robbery in which assailants lure unsuspecting victims into their vehicle, pretending to be heading to a particular destination, only to rob and afterwards kill or abandon their victim to fate.”

The statement further read: “The declaration by Lai Mohammed therefore aptly fits, as the APC, at all levels, came into power through lies, false promises, deceptions and propaganda only to engage in reckless treasury looting, electoral malpractices, violation of the rights of Nigerians and reducing of our once thriving nation to world’s poverty capital.

“The PDP however invites Nigerians to note the declaration of members of the Kwara state House of Assembly who described Lai Mohammed as ‘a liar, who lies every day.’

“This declaration by members of the Kwara House of Assembly directly points to how the APC used the instruments of lies, false promises, deception and propaganda to gain access to power in 2015.

“It is also descriptive of how the APC administration has continued to use the same instruments of lies, falsehood and deceit as a policy direction in their stranglehold on our nation.

“In any case, the PDP demands that Lai Mohammed, as a minister, should come clean on how, in his own confession, he ‘single-handedly,” raised the huge sum of money, which he claimed he used to finance elections in Kwara state.

“This is particularly as the minister failed to give the details of the friends, politicians and families whom he claimed help him in ‘single-handedly,’ raising the said huge funds for his party.”

