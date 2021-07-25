By Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh

Perfection in God isn’t the same as the dictionary definition of perfection which has to do with a flawless appearance, performance, etc. but has only to do with the intrinsic properties or characteristics of God as revealed by Christ and to be copied by humanity.

People often say, “I’m not perfect” or “No one is perfect” in pretention to humility but the real problem is that most people don’t know what perfection in God means neither are they interested in attaining perfection. One might not be perfect but to say that no one else is perfect is a bloody lie, propagated and accepted by ignorant and/or dishonest people who might not be aware of what it takes to be perfect nor are they desirous of becoming perfect in this life. God is by no means a mystery and he doesn’t even intend to be seen as such.

That’s why he sent us prophets before Christ who made very many notable attempts at revealing God and the operations of his kingdom but couldn’t deliver the entire message due to their partial blindness and unfaithfulness to the messages they bore. So, Christ had to come with the absolute truths about God and his kingdom, drawing the curting of finality to prophecy or messages from God (many of which were mere conjectures) regarding his character, laws or nature of his final judgement of the world, etc.

Mat 11:13 For all the prophets and the law prophesied until John.

As soon as Christ showed up, every prophecy and the law became subsumed under his teachings so that whatever he says overrules any prophecy, doctrine or “law” that opposes his position. Once we hear it from Christ, that’s the finality. There’s no wisdom in further argumentation after reading or hearing from Christ because he redefined many things and affirmed others in the Old Testament. Don’t say, “But it used to be so and so in the Old Testament or but Paul said x,y,z in the New Testament” because everyone else is inferior and disqualified before Christ.

Even though some teachings of Christ were doctored by false pen of the scribes, it’s pretty easy to know the voice of the good shepherd because he’s very simple, tautological and down to earth in all his presentations. It’s possible to master his voice and know when he’s the one or when he isn’t the one.

What, then, is perfection and how could one attain it? Perfection is Jesus Christ, i.e., everything he did and thought or the very essence of his message to humanity. Whereas the action itself is perfection, the doer is perfect. So, it’s always an action carried out in the name of Jesus Christ. If you believe that no one is perfect or that perfection isn’t possible in this life, it means you don’t believe in God and in Christ Jesus because every believer in Christ possesses the selfsame glory which was bestowed on Christ by God just as we possess the selfsame Holy Spirit as does Christ!! Once we have the glory of God as Christ has, we have the 100% of it, not some measure of it.

Remember, this glory of God on Christ that lifted him up above sin, sickness, death etc. and Satan is the one we have. So, if perfection is Christ (including whatever he says and does), every believer in Christ must, as a rule, be perfect. Perfection is the nature and character of Christ just as it is the nature and character of his followers. It’s not a prayer point, neither is it expected at some time in future nor is it only realizable in heaven. It’s what you are now if you’re really a follower of Christ.

Joh 17:22 And the glory which thou gavest me I have given them; that they may be one, even as we are one:

As we advance systematically, the next stage would be to find out the nature or character of the good shepherd and copy it since our desire and destination is perfection. There are those who’ve been copying Christ and some of them are reading this article now. Those imitators of Christ are perfect and they exist in every society. Don’t let anyone fool you. Those who throw up their hands in the air in defeat or agreement that no one is perfect and that perfection is impossible in this life are either ignorant (foolish) or dishonest or both.

Unfortunately, Christ doesn’t suffer fools gladly as Paul counsels, he’s very severely angry with foolish people. Ignorance isn’t bliss in Christ. He would still condemn the foolish person in spite of his foolishness or ignorance. So, the onus is on us to find out the truth and be free by it. Remember how he addressed Peter as Satan for (being ignorant) not knowing the will of God regarding Christ’s persecution and death?

Luk 24:25 Then he said unto them, O fools, and slow of heart to believe all that the prophets have spoken:

Luk 24:26 Ought not Christ to have suffered these things, and to enter into his glory?

You may want to compare Christ’s position as above with Paul’s below.

2Co_11:19 For ye suffer fools gladly, seeing ye yourselves are wise.

Paul will never be on the same page with Christ on anything but Paul is not the focus of this message.

The ignorant wicked people would still perish, even though, “they didn’t know” but those who were sent to enlighten then who failed to do so would have to account for their blood as in Ez. 3:18 below.

Eze_3:18 When I say unto the wicked, Thou shalt surely die; and thou givest him not warning, nor speakest to warn the wicked from his wicked way, to save his life; the same wicked man shall die in his iniquity; but his blood will I require at thine hand.

If Christ is perfect or perfection, whatever he is or does is also equal to perfection. You don’t have to have water the size of the sea in order to have water: the water in a cup, tea spoon, rain droplets, etc. are also water although the volumes and sources differ. What we’re saying is that perfection is doing whatever Christ did since he practiced all his teachings. Let’s examine scriptures that reveal perfection to us so we copy by the most precious Holy Spirit and become perfect ourselves. Remember, Christ existed even before the so-called “before Christ”! What do I mean? I mean the word of God has always existed since God always existed, it simply become flesh in Christ.

The Old Testament prophets were described as perfect in spite of their obvious character flaws because they had Christ-like traits apart from their occasional slip-ups here and there. Those slip-ups were not as “important” as their readiness to repent as soon as the slips occurred which showed their hearts were fixed on God and God usually looks at the heart. So, don’t be surprised to see some things in the Old Testament being attributed to Christ in this writing since there was Christ even in the Old Testament. Below are the attributes of perfect people (followers of Christ).

Perfect people (followers of Christ) are Peacemakers

Mat 12:15 But when Jesus knew it, he withdrew himself from thence: and great multitudes followed him, and he healed them all;

Mat 12:16 And charged them that they should not make him known:

Mat 12:17 That it might be fulfilled which was spoken by Esaias the prophet, saying,

Mat 12:18 Behold my servant, whom I have chosen; my beloved, in whom my soul is well pleased: I will put my spirit upon him, and he shall shew judgment to the Gentiles.

Mat 12:19 He shall not strive, nor cry; neither shall any man hear his voice in the streets.

Mat 12:20 A bruised reed shall he not break, and smoking flax shall he not quench, till he send forth judgment unto victory.

Mat 12:21 And in his name shall the Gentiles trust.

A good inspection of above scripture reveals a son of God (Christ is the archetypical son of God) as one who is filled with the Holy Ghost and is basically a peace maker in addition to every other exploit he does in the name of Christ. Nothing under the sun is capable of provoking a son of God to a fight or even raising his voice in a quarrel. They are only allowed to raise their voices in defense of God’s kingdom, never for selfish purposes and even at that, you’re never invited by God to engage in a physical fight with anyone for any reason whatsoever.

Of course, there are many sons of God like this today. They have always existed and will always exist. If you want, you could be one of them starting from now!! God had equipped all of us from creation to be able to do good: it’s now a matter of if we want to. If it’s impossible to copy Christ and be perfect, it would mean that Christ’s coming to the earth was in vain. Don’t conclude that others couldn’t or don’t do a thing just because you don’t do it. Peacemakers are perfect people and they are sons of God. You might want to go back and read that scripture again to understand how peaceful you should be if you’re not already like that. It’s very possible.

Psa 37:37 Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.

This perfect, upright or righteous man, as in the Psalm above, is a man that lives on earth, not an angel in heaven. He’s an every day human being who interacts with other human beings and still retains his perfection, uprightness or righteousness in spite of Paul’s false teaching or claim that no one is righteous. Never waste time with Paul.

They (perfect people/followers of Christ) are Lovers of their enemies

Mat 5:43 Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbour, and hate thine enemy.

Mat 5:44 But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you;

Mat 5:45 That ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.

Mat 5:46 For if ye love them which love you, what reward have ye? do not even the publicans the same?

Mat 5:47 And if ye salute your brethren only, what do ye more than others? do not even the publicans so?

Mat 5:48 Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect.

Anyone who’s interested in becoming perfect but didn’t know how has now seen the “how” above. Loving your enemies is perfection and how to love your enemies is to forgive them, not to retaliate their offences, to pray for (not against) them and to give them gifts. This is clearly a very hard thing to do but we could secure the empowerment from heaven if in fact perfection is our heart desire.

If Christ says, “love your enemies”, it means he knows we have capacity to do so if we are inclined to doing so. Please, understand that many people have been obeying this commandment since time immemorial and some are currently doing so even right now as you read this message. Those who love their enemies are perfect people and they exist even though in precious little minority. You could be one of them if you please.

Mat 26:52 Then said Jesus unto him, Put up again thy sword into his place: for all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword.

Luk_23:34 Then said Jesus, Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do. And they parted his raiment, and cast lots. (Of course, the Jews weren’t forgiven for killing the prophets and Christ but Christ fulfilled all righteousness by praying for his enemies, not against them. Nota bene.) The bracket emphasis is mine.

Luk 9:51 And it came to pass, when the time was come that he should be received up, he stedfastly set his face to go to Jerusalem,

Luk 9:52 And sent messengers before his face: and they went, and entered into a village of the Samaritans, to make ready for him.

Luk 9:53 And they did not receive him, because his face was as though he would go to Jerusalem.

Luk 9:54 And when his disciples James and John saw this, they said, Lord, wilt thou that we command fire to come down from heaven, and consume them, even as Elias did?

Luk 9:55 But he turned, and rebuked them, and said, Ye know not what manner of spirit ye are of.

Luk 9:56 For the Son of man is not come to destroy men’s lives, but to save them. And they went to another village.

The perfect man doesn’t just make peace, he loves his enemies! Do you wan to be that way? It’s up to you!

Righteous preoccupation

The perfect person or a follower of Christ is preoccupied with thoughts of righteousness or how to please God, all the time. He’s consumed by the zeal of God’s house (kingdom). Righteousness is his predominant thought just as it is with Christ. No matter who you are or what you do for a living: your occupation could be anything but your only legitimate preoccupation is Christ or righteousness. That’s how to be perfect and I know that a lot of people who’re reading this message now are already perfect. So, that no one is perfect is a lie, don’t buy it.

Mat 5:6 Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled.

Isa 26:3 Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.

Psa_10:4 The wicked, through the pride of his countenance, will not seek after God: God is not in all his thoughts.

Joh 2:13 And the Jews’ passover was at hand, and Jesus went up to Jerusalem,

Joh 2:14 And found in the temple those that sold oxen and sheep and doves, and the changers of money sitting:

Joh 2:15 And when he had made a scourge of small cords, he drove them all out of the temple, and the sheep, and the oxen; and poured out the changers’ money, and overthrew the tables;

Joh 2:16 And said unto them that sold doves, Take these things hence; make not my Father’s house an house of merchandise.

Joh 2:17 And his disciples remembered that it was written, The zeal of thine house hath eaten me up.

Joh 4:32 But he said unto them, I have meat to eat that ye know not of.

Joh 4:33 Therefore said the disciples one to another, Hath any man brought him ought to eat?

Joh 4:34 Jesus saith unto them, My meat is to do the will of him that sent me, and to finish his work.

Joh 4:35 Say not ye, There are yet four months, and then cometh harvest? behold, I say unto you, Lift up your eyes, and look on the fields; for they are white already to harvest.

Joh 4:36 And he that reapeth receiveth wages, and gathereth fruit unto life eternal: that both he that soweth and he that reapeth may rejoice together.

Joh 4:37 And herein is that saying true, One soweth, and another reapeth.

Joh 4:38 I sent you to reap that whereon ye bestowed no labour: other men laboured, and ye are entered into their labours.

The perfect man is preoccupied with righteous thoughts and there are many people in this category. Don’t agree with ignorant and dishonest people that no one is perfect. Instead, strive to be one of them because they’re very much in existence, though few in numbers.

Perfect people are servants, not lords.

Luk 22:24 And there was also a strife among them, which of them should be accounted the greatest.

Luk 22:25 And he said unto them, The kings of the Gentiles exercise lordship over them; and they that exercise authority upon them are called benefactors.

Luk 22:26 But ye shall not be so: but he that is greatest among you, let him be as the younger; and he that is chief, as he that doth serve.

Luk 22:27 For whether is greater, he that sitteth at meat, or he that serveth? is not he that sitteth at meat? but I am among you as he that serveth.

Luk 22:28 Ye are they which have continued with me in my temptations.

Luk 22:29 And I appoint unto you a kingdom, as my Father hath appointed unto me;

Luk 22:30 That ye may eat and drink at my table in my kingdom, and sit on thrones judging the twelve tribes of Israel.

Joh 13:1 Now before the feast of the passover, when Jesus knew that his hour was come that he should depart out of this world unto the Father, having loved his own which were in the world, he loved them unto the end.

Joh 13:2 And supper being ended, the devil having now put into the heart of Judas Iscariot, Simon’s son, to betray him;

Joh 13:3 Jesus knowing that the Father had given all things into his hands, and that he was come from God, and went to God;

Joh 13:4 He riseth from supper, and laid aside his garments; and took a towel, and girded himself.

Joh 13:5 After that he poureth water into a bason, and began to wash the disciples’ feet, and to wipe them with the towel wherewith he was girded.

Joh 13:6 Then cometh he to Simon Peter: and Peter saith unto him, Lord, dost thou wash my feet?

Joh 13:7 Jesus answered and said unto him, What I do thou knowest not now; but thou shalt know hereafter.

Joh 13:8 Peter saith unto him, Thou shalt never wash my feet. Jesus answered him, If I wash thee not, thou hast no part with me.

Joh 13:9 Simon Peter saith unto him, Lord, not my feet only, but also my hands and my head.

Joh 13:10 Jesus saith to him, He that is washed needeth not save to wash his feet, but is clean every whit: and ye are clean, but not all.

Joh 13:11 For he knew who should betray him; therefore said he, Ye are not all clean.

Joh 13:12 So after he had washed their feet, and had taken his garments, and was set down again, he said unto them, Know ye what I have done to you?

Joh 13:13 Ye call me Master and Lord: and ye say well; for so I am.

Joh 13:14 If I then, your Lord and Master, have washed your feet; ye also ought to wash one another’s feet.

Joh 13:15 For I have given you an example, that ye should do as I have done to you.

Joh 13:16 Verily, verily, I say unto you, The servant is not greater than his lord; neither he that is sent greater than he that sent him.

Joh 13:17 If ye know these things, happy are ye if ye do them.

Joh 13:18 I speak not of you all: I know whom I have chosen: but that the scripture may be fulfilled, He that eateth bread with me hath lifted up his heel against me.

Joh 13:19 Now I tell you before it come, that, when it is come to pass, ye may believe that I am he.

Joh 13:20 Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that receiveth whomsoever I send receiveth me; and he that receiveth me receiveth him that sent me.

Perfect people are humble

Mat 18:1 At the same time came the disciples unto Jesus, saying, Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?

Mat 18:2 And Jesus called a little child unto him, and set him in the midst of them,

Mat 18:3 And said, Verily I say unto you, Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven.

Mat 18:4 Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven.

Mat 21:1 And when they drew nigh unto Jerusalem, and were come to Bethphage, unto the mount of Olives, then sent Jesus two disciples,

Mat 21:2 Saying unto them, Go into the village over against you, and straightway ye shall find an ass tied, and a colt with her: loose them, and bring them unto me.

Mat 21:3 And if any man say ought unto you, ye shall say, The Lord hath need of them; and straightway he will send them.

Mat 21:4 All this was done, that it might be fulfilled which was spoken by the prophet, saying,

Mat 21:5 Tell ye the daughter of Sion, Behold, thy King cometh unto thee, meek, and sitting upon an ass, and a colt the foal of an ass.

Luk 2:16 And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger.

Mat_26:15 And said unto them, What will ye give me, and I will deliver him unto you? And they covenanted with him for thirty pieces of silver.

Mat 11:28 Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

Mat 11:29 Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.

Mat 11:30 For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.

Every proud person is in opposition or collision course with God and his end is destruction but everyone who would be perfect must humble himself. God won’t share his glory with anyone just as he won’t spare anyone whose heart is lifted up in pride. The beauty of God is in the fact that every good thing is achievable by faith in him. If you want to be humble (perfect), ask him to empower you because with God, nothing shall be impossible.

Perfect people are pure in heart.

Whereas you couldn’t stop the devil from throwing evil thoughts into your mind, you could very well stop evil thoughts from staying on your mind. Get rid of them as soon as they’re thrown at you (because you’re able) if you would be perfect. You could be pure in heart now, if you would.

Joh 1:47 Jesus saw Nathanael coming to him, and saith of him, Behold an Israelite indeed, in whom is no guile!

Joh 1:48 Nathanael saith unto him, Whence knowest thou me? Jesus answered and said unto him, Before that Philip called thee, when thou wast under the fig tree, I saw thee.

Joh 1:49 Nathanael answered and saith unto him, Rabbi, thou art the Son of God; thou art the King of Israel.

Joh 1:50 Jesus answered and said unto him, Because I said unto thee, I saw thee under the fig tree, believest thou? thou shalt see greater things than these.

Mat 5:8 Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God.

Psa 15:1 A Psalm of David. LORD, who shall abide in thy tabernacle? who shall dwell in thy holy hill?

Psa 15:2 He that walketh uprightly, and worketh righteousness, and speaketh the truth in his heart.

Psa 15:3 He that backbiteth not with his tongue, nor doeth evil to his neighbour, nor taketh up a reproach against his neighbour.

Psa 15:4 In whose eyes a vile person is contemned; but he honoureth them that fear the LORD. He that sweareth to his own hurt, and changeth not.

Psa 15:5 He that putteth not out his money to usury, nor taketh reward against the innocent. He that doeth these things shall never be moved.

You are made perfect by obeying the words of Christ

Joh 15:3 Now ye are clean through the word which I have spoken unto you.

The obedience or practice of the doctrines of Christ makes us perfect. So, if you want to be perfect, do the words (not claim the words) of Christ. People usually sing in ignorance that only the blood of Christ could wash away our sins. That song becomes correct only if the singer knows that the blood of Christ are his words and not the blood he shed on Calvary. See John 6 (whole chapter) to understand what his flesh and blood is especially for those who love pleading the blood of Jesus Christ.

Those who plead, cover themselves or fight their enemies with the blood of Christ would realize their ignorance when they read John 6 to see that the flesh and blood of Christ are his words, not his physical body or his physical blood in his veins. They would also know they are applying the blood (words) of Christ to the wrong purposes.

Perfect people are always praying to God.

Prayer makes us perfect or whole. How? Whenever we appear before God in prayer, the starting point is forgiving others who’ve offended us and obtaining mercy or pardon for ourselves from God. Since that is a sine qua non for praying to God, it follows that the person who’s always praying is without doubt a perfect person in the economy of God.

Brothers and sisters in Christ, we have seen perfection in evidence! It’s now up to us to go on and achieve it with the help of the most precious Holy Spirit and the angels of God or not to. Some of us don’t engage the angels of God and such people are operating at a great loss for not engaging our ministering spirits given to us to minister the much-needed strength to us on daily basis.

They ministered strength to Christ at the time he needed it most, at the temptation. Please, don’t forget, henceforth to always engage their ministry for the fulfilment of our mandates on earth. God bless your hearts. Amen.

