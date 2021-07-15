By Olayinka Latona

Chairman of RECTEM Governing Council, Prof. 0Johnson Odesola urged the graduands to update their skill by acquiring more advanced knowledge in their relevant careers.

According to him, you should not see this achievement yet as an end in itself, rather you should see it as a means to achieving greater heights. Your National Diploma is only a foundation. It will not take you to the pinnacle. We therefore encourage you to do your internship and return to pursue your Higher National Diploma programme in RECTEM.

In his words: “As champions you must begin to soar. Do not let the fear of the unknown cripple your dreams. As you go out there as ambassadors of this great institution, you must operate and walk in the fear of the Lord and God will show you the way that will profit you,” Odesola firther said.

“Do not invest only in yourself, allow your lives to touch people around you and those you come across. Be the light of the world and salt of the earth as you fly to greater heights,” Odesola said.

The institution rector, Dr. Stella Mofunaya, urged the graduands to remain passionate about technological innovations, developments and opportunities available to them.

She said: “It is not a fool’s dream to imagine that you can play an integral part in solving some of the infrastructural problems of our country.”

Commissioner for Education, Ogun State, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, represented by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Ogunleye Abosede commended the management of the institution on the historical occasion.

Prof. Arigbabu said a well-educated society is a weapon in the achievement of a better society, adding that education is more than just a collection of degrees.

The convocation lecture titled: “Raising Champions For The Next Phase Of Technical Innovation In Nigeria” was delivered by Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Engr. Obafemi Omokungbe.