Abraham Adegeye is a Nigerian-born fashion model, musician, and social media influencer. He is known as Abrahamdailydosis on his Instagram with over 60,000 followers where he shares his fashion and modeling photos.

He has also been a part of several campaigns featured on TV and other areas of the media.

Abraham was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, but moved to Vienna, Austria along with her parents and siblings when he was 15. Abraham who discovered his passion for fashion at a young age while still in school combined his love for fashion with his love for photography and music.

“I always loved fashion ever since I was a kid,” he says, adding that passion for modeling came along the line and established himself more and more when he came over to Europe.

“I saw the opportunity and made use of it. Now I work with various brands around the globe,” he adds.

Now, Abraham combines his modeling career with music because he thinks it’s a perfect fit since he loves Afrobeats a lot and would like to represent ‘his country in Europe’. He enjoys making music in his free time, and he has made himself a name in the entertainment/ fashion industry.

Abraham, within a short time, has worked with many top international brands including Timberland, Umbro, G-star, Coca-Cola, Diesel and H&M. He has also handled activation for great names like About You, Fossil, Vans, Converse, Pacsun, Calvin Klein and Gant. Abraham has also been a part of an international campaign for the soft drink brand, Sprite, which tackled the topics of cyber-bullying and diversity.

To the handsome fashion influencer, he was able to achieve the aforementioned because of his belief that ‘challenges are part of any game, but giving up was never an option.’

“At first, it was very difficult, especially as a black guy trying to build up something in a foreign country. Nevertheless, I did not let that bring me down, I held to my belief and kept going. Consistency, hard work, dedication, and God’s grace brought me here. Ups and downs are part of the game, but giving up was never an option,” he says.