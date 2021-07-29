Alexis Parcells, M.D. is the young, talented Jersey Board-Certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon in private practice. She has been an inspiration for the youngsters, especially the women who are trying to achieve something in life. Her specialty is in reductions, breast lifts, reconstruction, breast revision, mommy makeovers, and implant surgery and tummy tucks, liposuction, labiaplasty, and upper eyelid surgery. Currently, she is a clinical instructor to medical students and residents at Rutgers RWJ Barnabas Health.

Dr Parcells dedicatedly is treating women with breast cancer as well as she helps her patients restore wholeness during a lumpectomy or mastectomy through cutting edge techniques in breast reconstruction. She is a kind lady and her support goes beyond the operating room with the launch of her non-profit bravebras.org. Brave Bras is the site that helps to educate breast cancer survivors on their reconstructive options and connect them with other women who have been going through similar life-changing health decisions.

Dr Alexis has been recognized due to her excellence in teaching with two Golden Apple nominations from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. She is actively interested in the academic plastic surgery community. Alexis has authored many textbooks and writings in professional journals. Her original research was presented by her at prestigious national and international meetings which were held in Brussels, Paris, Madrid, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City.

When she was asked about how she fulfilled her dreams, she said that she is a daughter of a special education teacher and urologist. Alexis got interested in plastic surgery right after she volunteered with Operation Smile on medical missions to Morocco, Peru, Vietnam, and Kenya. After completion of her graduation with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Georgetown University and her medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine, she met her husband Bert Parcells, an orthopaedic surgeon. Alexis completed her plastic surgery residency at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

As a young mother of two young daughters, Alexis tirelessly advocates for women of all ages. Her goal is to make you look good and feel great while maintaining your natural features. She is a hard-working and best doctor. No doubt that she will gain more names in the future.

To know more about Dr Alexis Parcells, follow her on her social media handles as well as all the organisations she is associated with:

Website (Self): www.alexisparcellsmd.com.

Website (SUNNIE): https://www.sunnieskin.com/

Breast cancer Organisations: https://www.minettesangels.org/, https://thebreasties.org/