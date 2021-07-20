By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has paraded six suspected kidnappers after bursting their camp in Tebegbe Water Side in Delta State and freed a victim, kidnapped from Imo, Cornelia Oluebube, Female, from Amakohia in Owerri North Local Government Area in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, during the parade of the suspects at the Command’s headquarters in Owerri, said it was based on technical intelligence gathering that the suspects were apprehended.

The names of the suspects as given by the Police, Terry’s Mez “Male” age 31 years of Aguleri in Anambra State, Willine Ebefal “Male” age 21 years of Ogbokuno in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, Obasanjo Kimakia ” Male” age 20 years of Tamime in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Also, Augustine Irishaye “Male” age 21 years, Jenifer Awolowo ” Female” age 16 years, and Eyemgblausi Chugbwugburefa, Female, age 17 years all of Tibegbe in Burutu LGA of Delta State.

The Police further said: “On 3/7/2021 at about 04:30 hours, one Cornelia Oluebube” Female” of Amakohia in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen and taken to an unknown destination.

"The Imo State command's tactical teams, on receipt of the report swung into action. After gathering technical intelligence which led them to Delta State where the following suspects were arrested.

“On interrogation, the three suspects volunteered useful information that took the ever-active Imo Command’s Tactical teams to Delta State on 19/7/2021 at about 11:30 hours, for the rescue of the kidnapped victim.

“After the diligent gathering of intelligence and planning, stormed the hideout of the Kidnappers Den in Tebegbe Water Side in Delta State, and arrested Augustine Irishaye “Male” age 21 years, Jenifer Awolowo ” Female” age 16 years, and Eyemgblausi Chugbwugburefa age 17 years all of Tibegbe in Burutu LGA of Delta State.

“The victim, Cornelia Oluebube, Female, who was kidnapped in Owerri was rescued unhurt. While the Tactical teams were escorting the suspects out of their hideout, one Terry Mez “Male” took to his heels and was shot on the leg to prevent him from escaping from lawful custody.

“On arrival back to the command, the escaping suspect was taken to The Nigeria Police Hospital Amakohia, Owerri Imo State while, the victim was formally reunited with her parents by the Commissioner of Police, “The police said.

