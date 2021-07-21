As the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, celebrates his 65th birthday today, business mogul, Bar. Jimoh Ibrahim, has joined Nigerians to celebrate the governor, describing him as a focused, courageous and resilient personality.

Ibrahim noted that Akeredolu’s charisma was reason he personally attended the Vanguard Newspapers’ Award where the governor was awarded the Governor of the year 2020.

The businessman, who established University of Fortune, Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, to boost system of education, stressed that the governor is a kind man that puts the people first in all policies.

In his congratulatory message to the governor on his 65th birthday anniversary, Ibrahim stated that the Governor has so many reasons to celebrate considering the development he had attracted to the state since he assumed office.

The Harvard graduate said: “I have been close to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for a long time and have known him to be focus and resilient in the pursuit of whatever he believes in.

“He believes in a united Nigeria where justice and peace reign supreme. That’s why he’s always found taking a lead whenever there’s a need to protect the interest of the people and the nation at large.

“Aketi has attracted unprecedented huge investment to the state. If you take a look at the industrial park at Ore, many companies engaging in different productions, including automobile assembly are sited in the park.

“Numerous youths are employed by the companies and this has reduced drastically unemployment ratio in the state. In the agriculture sector, youths were encouraged to go into mechanised farming by the Akeredolu-led administration through provision of tractors and other equipment needed as well as seedlings which were provided free.

” I, therefore, want to congratulate him on his 65th birthday anniversary. God shall continue to uphold and lead him in the right path”