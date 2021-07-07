By Juliet Umeh

Digital payment platform, Interswitch Group has reaffirmed its pre-existing partnership with the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, to enable taxpayers file all Naira denominated tax returns seamlessly.

The company said that the Interswitch payment gateway was deployed on FIRS’s new Tax Administration Solution, TaxPro-Max, e-filling platform on 7 June 2021.

The new TaxPro-Max e-filling platform was developed to specifically aid seamless registration, filing, payment of taxes and automatic credit of withholding tax as well as other credits to the taxpayer’s account, among other features. TaxPro-Max also avails taxpayers a single view for all transactions with the service.

It explained that taxpayers and tax consultants are expected to follow these easy steps: “File your tax return on FIRS TaxProMax through the website, and then click on Interswitch logo to generate the Document Identification Number, DIN.”

The person can now make payment using Interswitch Paydirect at any bank branch nationwide or pay online via Quickteller Mobile App/Web.

However, it stated that registration on TaxProMax is mandatory. Therefore, taxpayers that are yet to get their user credentials were advised to register online or visit the nearest FIRS tax office to be onboarded immediately.

Interswitch Group’s Divisional CEO for Industry Ecosystem Platforms, Chinyere Don-Okhuofu, said in furtherance of the company’s support to Federal Government in driving efficient and accountable revenue collection across all touch points, she said they are delighted to consolidate the existing partnership with the FIRS in delivering seamless payment collections and reporting to complement the improved TaxProMax platform.

She said: “The continued partnership which dates back as far as 2005 when Interswitch pioneered electronic tax collections for the Federal Government of Nigeria is an attestation of our commitment to delivering robust and efficient payment solutions and a confirmation of the agency’s trust in our solutions.”

Don-Okhuofu noted that FIRS has modernised its tax administration and collection processes.

She said: “We believe that the ease accompanied by the new platform will enhance tax compliance. In addition, leveraging proven payment solutions such as Interswitch’s makes the platform consistent with global standards.

We therefore encouraged taxpayers to pay all their Naira-dominated tax returns through the Interswitch portal.”

