By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo state, has commenced Ward Congress in the 305 Wards in the State.

The Director General of Imo APC, media Center, Cajetan Duke, confirmed this at the Party Secretariat in Owerri on Saturday, after the Congress materials had been delivered to the various Wards for the exercise.

When Vanguard visited Azuuzi Ward 3 in Owerri Municipal Council, the APC faithfuls were busy participating in the exercise. It was observed the exercise was about to end. They said they started as early as 08:30am.

Also, at Obitte/Mgbuisii Ward in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, the Chairman of APC Local Government, Obioma Obasi, confirmed the exercise was moving on smoothly.

Other places visited was Nguru/Umuowa ward 6, in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, one of the leaders, the Director-General, Imo State Orientation Agency, Ethelbert Okere, he said: “You can see that the exercise is going on as expected and we are happy.”

At the time of filling this report exercise monitored by Vanguard gathered that the Congress was still ongoing at the 305 Wards as members of the party were eager to elect their Ward executives.

In his message to the APC, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, said: “What the party needs is co-operation of the people to succeed since the task of building the party is the responsibility of every member. APC is a family, and to sustain that, there is the need to introduce an integration process that will aid her members to win in every election. Therefore for a structure to be worthwhile, it must be controlled and managed by the people.”

He added: “The leaders and APC members alike should always encourage the government of the day to serve them better, pointing out that “there is the need to acknowledge merit and capacity to perform.”