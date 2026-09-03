Niger Republic: Nigeria won’t support military Coup — Minister

By Favour Ulebor

ABUJA — The Federal Government has dismissed claims circulating on social media that Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) supported the recent failed coup attempt in Niger Republic.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, in a statement on Thursday, described the claims as baseless, irresponsible and a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and tarnish Nigeria’s image.

Enikanolaiye said Nigeria had never supported and would not support military coups or any unconstitutional change of government, stressing that the country remained committed to constitutional order, democracy and stability in West Africa, the Sahel and Africa.

The minister said Nigeria’s position on the situation in Niger had already been made clear in an earlier statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 30, 2026.

He said the Federal Government had expressed deep concern over the situation in Niger and called for a peaceful, inclusive and participatory return to stability and constitutional order in the neighbouring country.

According to him, Nigeria, as a neighbouring country with close historical, fraternal and cultural ties with Niger, desires peace, security, democracy and development for the country, the sub-region and the Sahel.

The statement partly read: “Nigeria will never support illegality or unconstitutional change of government anywhere, no matter who is involved or which country is concerned.

“While Nigeria is a proud and committed member of ECOWAS, it is unfair, mischievous and entirely false to suggest that Nigeria endorses or condones the military coup.”

Enikanolaiye urged Nigerians at home and abroad to disregard videos and narratives circulating online which, he said, were intended to sow discord.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, as well as the African Union’s zero tolerance for unconstitutional changes of government.

The minister added that Nigeria would continue to work with ECOWAS, the African Union and the international community to defend democracy, uphold the rule of law, and promote peace and stability across the region.