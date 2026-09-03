Greenwood, Guendouzi face UEFA probe after Fenerbahce-Lyon clash

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Mason Greenwood and Matteo Guendouzi are facing a UEFA disciplinary investigation following Fenerbahce’s Champions League playoff victory over Lyon, the Turkish club has confirmed.

Fenerbahce’s 2-1 win away to Lyon ended in heated scenes involving Greenwood and Guendouzi, who both previously played for Marseille, Lyon’s Ligue 1 rivals.

Guendouzi was seen raising his middle finger towards Lyon supporters during the warm-up and after the match, while also shouting “Allez l’OM” — meaning “Go Marseille” — and making an obscene gesture.

The France international later claimed Lyon fans had insulted his family before and during the game.

Tensions escalated after the final whistle when a person wearing Lyon colours confronted Guendouzi, before several players became involved in a scuffle in the tunnel.

Fenerbahce said UEFA had opened disciplinary proceedings against both players and the club following the second leg of the Champions League playoff.

“Following the UEFA Champions League playoff round second leg match, UEFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against our players Matteo Guendouzi and Mason Greenwood, as well as against our club,” Fenerbahce said in a statement.

“Our club will present the necessary defences before the relevant UEFA bodies in order to protect the rights and interests of our players and Fenerbahce during this process.

“The necessary information, documents and defences regarding the process will be submitted to UEFA, and developments are being closely monitored by our club. We hereby inform the public.”

It remains unclear whether UEFA’s disciplinary body will reach a decision before Fenerbahce begin their Champions League league-phase campaign next Thursday, when they host Roma.

Their second league-phase fixture is away to Aston Villa on October 14.

Fenerbahce secured their place in the Champions League for the first time since the 2008-09 season after eliminating Lyon 3-2 on aggregate.

Greenwood, a former Manchester United striker, joined Fenerbahce from Marseille this summer in a €39 million deal.