By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state government has gotten the approval of Exporters’ Registration Certificate from Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, to begin exportation of palm products from the Adapalm Nigeria limited, located in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo State.

The government confirmed this yesterday in Owerri, through the Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Eze Ochiwar Ugochukwu.

According to him, that with this step Adapalm has been qualified for exporters development funds among others.

Ugochukwu briefly said: “His Excellency Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has facilitated the approval of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, for AdaPalm to become an export company for palm products.

“With this facilitation, Ada Palm becomes eligible for receipt of Exporters Development Fund.”

He added: “The Export Development Fund ( EDF) was set up by the Federal Government of Nigeria under the EXPORT ( Incentive & Miscellaneous Provisions) Act: Cap E19 of the Laws of the Federation, 2004 with the objective of providing financial assistance to exporting companies to cover part of the initial expenses with respect to export promotion activities.

This is yet another major accomplishment for the 3R administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma.”

