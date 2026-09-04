D’Tigress suffer defeat in 2026 FIBA World Cup opener

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigeria’s D’Tigress opened their 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup campaign with an 81-99 defeat to South Korea in Berlin on Friday, fading late after staying within six points entering the final quarter.

South Korea led 26-22 after the opening quarter, before the African champions responded in the second period to remain close at 48-45 at halftime.

The Koreans maintained their three-point advantage in the third quarter, leading 68-62, but produced a decisive final period to seal an 18-point victory.

Jihyun Park led all scorers with 27 points, while Leeseul Kang proved particularly dangerous from long range, making six three-pointers as South Korea finished 11 of 28 from beyond the arc.

Nigeria, meanwhile, made six of 20 attempts from three-point range and committed 23 turnovers, more than twice South Korea’s 10.

D’Tigress captain Amy Okonkwo led Nigeria’s scoring with 20 points, while Murjanatu Musa contributed a game-high 13 rebounds.

Despite several periods of resistance, Nigeria could not sustain a comeback as South Korea capitalised on their mistakes and maintained control through disciplined ball movement and accurate shooting.

The result leaves coach Rena Wakama with areas to address ahead of Nigeria’s second Group B game, particularly their ball security and defence against perimeter shooters.

D’Tigress will face Hungary on Saturday at 1:15 pm as they seek to recover from the opening-day defeat and keep their World Cup campaign on track.

Nigeria qualified for the tournament after winning the 2025 Women’s Afrobasket and are drawn in Group B alongside France, South Korea and Hungary.

The 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup is being held in Berlin and runs until September 13.

D’Tigress reached the quarter-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Tenerife, Spain, and will be hoping to surpass that achievement this year.