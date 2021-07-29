President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the size and population of Nigeria pose challenges for any administration.

But the President also said despite the challenges, the government and people realize that education was the starting point for success.

Speaking during a panel session Thursday at the Global Education Summit in London, the President said no Nigerian parent jokes with education, as they know that if their children or wards missed the opportunity of being educated, they have missed a lot.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina was quoted as saying, ” You can’t succeed outside your educational qualification. Anybody who missed education has missed everything. Nigerians are acutely aware of the priority of education, and parents are making sacrifices to ensure that their children and wards get educated.”

According to the statement, on the panel with President Buhari were Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Faure Gnassingbe of Togo, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, and Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi.

It further stated that each President spoke on the peculiarities of the education sector of his country, and how budgetary provisions would be increased to ameliorate the situation. They all raised their hands as a sign of commitment to that resolution.

President Buhari had earlier committed to raising the budget for education by 50 percent in the next two years, and the country would attain 100 percent increase by 2025.

Vanguard News Nigeria