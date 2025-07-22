Chibok parents mourn late Buhari, urge rescue of 87 missing girls

The Association of the Parents of the Missing Chibok Girls has joined other Nigerians and the international community in mourning the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, while renewing calls for the rescue of the 87 schoolgirls still missing since their abduction in 2014.

In a statement signed by Yana Galang and Zannah Mohammed on behalf of the parents, the group expressed condolences to Buhari’s family and acknowledged that his administration facilitated the release of 103 of the 276 girls abducted by Boko Haram from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State.

“When President Buhari took office in 2015, we held onto cautious hope,” the statement read. “Some of our girls were returned during his tenure, and for those reunions and efforts, we are quietly grateful.”

They noted that the release of 103 girls remains the largest number secured under any Nigerian administration since the abduction but emphasized that the fate of the remaining 87 girls remains unresolved.

“But for many of us, our hopes were ultimately dashed, as 87 of our daughters are still missing,” the parents said.

The group appealed to the Federal Government to take further steps to ensure the safe return of the remaining girls—a figure confirmed by the Murtala Muhammed Foundation.

The 2014 abduction in the Sambisa Forest region drew global attention and led to the #BringBackOurGirls campaign, which called for increased efforts to rescue the students.

Although many of the girls were released through negotiations and rescue missions between 2016 and 2022, families of those still missing continue to endure uncertainty.

“As we mourn our former leader, we reflect on a painful chapter in our national history,” the statement continued. “The journey is not over. Our call remains: Bring Back Our Girls—every single one.”

The renewed call comes amid ongoing security challenges in parts of northern Nigeria, where insurgent activities have disrupted education and displaced communities.

The parents reiterated their hope that national and international efforts will continue until all missing girls are safely reunited with their families.