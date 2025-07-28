Our resilience saved Nigeria education from total collapse under Buhari – ASUU

…Vows to sustain fight for varsity autonomy

By Steve Oko

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has said that but for its resilience, the Nigeria public university education sector, would have totally collapsed during the immediate-past administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari; and Senator Chris Ngige as Minister of Labour and Productivity.

This is as the union has vowed to sustain its fight for university autonomy and improved welfare for its members until its demands were fully met.

Immediate-past National President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, who stated this Monday during a grand reception in his honour at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, MOUAU, said ASUU, under his leadership, “faught so many battles.”

” Our struggles have kept our public Universities where they are today and saved them from collapsing like other public institutions like Nigerian Airways and Nigerian refineries”, Osodeke said.

He criticised the last President and his Labour Minister for their passive attention to the welfare of university lecturers.

“Ngige’s rough relationship with ASUU created a lot of confusion that almost collapsed the education sector if not for the firmness and resilience of ASUU members”, Osodeke lamented

The former ASUU boss who decried the poor welfare package of lecturers, blamed the scenario for the continuing migration of Nigerian academics to Europe, America and other countries for greener pastures.

Professor Osodeke recalled how ASUU was able to achieve the removal of Universities from the IPPS system, expressing delight that a number of Professors now retire with their full pay.

The former ASUU helmsman urged Government at all levels to invest more in public universities which, according to him, remains the backbone of the education sector.

He maintained that public universities still offer quality education their private counterparts, adding that public universities make up 95% of university students’ population in Nigeria .

Speaking at the event that attracted ASUU members from across the country, the incumbent National President of the union, Professor Chris Piwuna, vowed to sustain the fight for university autonomy, welfare of lectures and quality education for students.

He said the union would not give up on its agitations for improved university education in Nigeria until its demands were met.

Piwuna said the union would continue to engage Government and also employ other lawful means including industrial actions to achieve its aims.

“Strike is a universal tool that is not perculier to Nigeria alone.

” It is a toll that is used all over and can not be taken off the table but we hope that we don’t have to embark on any action before we can get what we want”, Piwuna said.

He commended Osadoke for his efforts and untiring spirit in advancing the cause of the union, promising to sustain the tempo.

Speaking at the event, ASUU Chairman, MOUAU branch, Professor Chike Ugwuene, also lauded Osodeke for fighting doggedly to protect ASUU members’ interest.

He said that Professor Osodeke gave his best in fighting for the betterment of education and welfare of ASUU members nationwide, adding that he also contributed to the harmony between ASUU and MOUAU management.

” He served the nation and made ASUU MOUAU proud by fighting for the the betterment of education system in Nigeria”, he said, adding that ASUU will always remember him for his sacrifices.

Recieving the former ASUU President, the

In a remark, Vice Chancellor, MOUAU, Professor Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, also poured encomiums on Osodeke, saying his roles as ASUU President were legendary.

The VC who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor(Academics), Professor Nneoma Obasi said the university would continue to maintain harmonious relationship with ASUU and other members of staff.