Friday, July 9, 2021: With the big kick-off now just 500 days away, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Regional Supporter and Official Logistics Provider GWC (Q.P.S.C.) has marked the milestone by highlighting the scale of its work surrounding the tournament.

A fleet of GWC trucks made their way to the iconic Al Bayt Stadium to form an oversized number 500 in celebration of the occasion.

The Qatar-based specialist in supply chain solutions is collaborating with FIFA, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC to implement logistics services before, during and after the competition, which will take place from 21 November to 18 December next year.

“Strategic partnerships will play an essential role in a successful FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We are very grateful to GWC for their support,” FIFA Director of Marketing Jean-François Pathy said. “It is also great to see one of our Regional Supporters deploying its expertise and infrastructure in such a creative way to celebrate this milestone.”

Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO of GWC, said: “We live by the virtues of quality and safety, and we take pride in what our nation is doing to make this event an unprecedented success, as well as our responsibility and role as the Official Logistics Provider.”

“By providing a whole suite of world-class logistics services, we will align our efforts with Qatar’s vision for making this FIFA World Cup a great success. The past 18 months have been challenging for the whole world and Qatar 2022 will provide us all with a message of resilience and hope, and the spirit of emerging victorious against all odds.”

With 9 July 2021 marking the 500-day countdown, GWC has outlined how 3,800,000m² of logistics infrastructure, a global freight-forwarding network and more than 1,200 specialist vehicles will support the first FIFA World Cup™ in the Middle East.

GWC will be involved extensively in the tournament operations, from venue logistics, broadcasting and cold-chain logistics to shipping, customs clearance, transport and warehousing. It will offer end-to-end tracking and execution, from point of entry to point of use, and highly coordinated reverse logistics.

