Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has described how late Televangelist, Prophet TB Joshua saved him from Kuje prison and other top Nigerians.

In a 30minutes speech, Fani-Kayode said, “Blessed be the name of the Most High God, who is I am and the God whom I serve. Blessed be His name forevermore, for He is everything that ever exists. I worship him, praise him and honour him through good and bad.

And I give glory to His name this day. It is an honour for me to be given the privilege to stand before you the entire world, to say a few words about a man who was not just my friend and brother, but a man that brought me joy and taught me so many things over the last five years of my life.

This was the man that reached out to everybody and so much has been said about him already, many will ask what can one say but there’s plenty more and I can only touch on a few as I stand before you today but first let me commend his wonderful wife, beautiful children, his disciples, the ministry; those that worship here.

Let me commend, all of you that are followers and believers of SCOAN and Prophet TB Joshua that have stood so firm at this difficult time, that has stood firm through so many years of difficulty and challenges and misrepresentations and so on and so forth.

And I wonder what type of God do you serve and do we serve that can keep you going and can keep you so strong bringing so much joy to the world and the only answer is this, that the man that established this ministry, the Man that headed this ministry And the man that stood by each and everyone who is part of this ministry was not an ordinary man, he was a supernatural man and I have no fear of contradiction for what I just said.

There I was in 2016 and I was in a cell, I’d been detained by the government for political reasons and it was not just a cell it was a Boko haram cell.

I was kept in a facility in which only Boko Haram prisoners were kept and I was the only non-Boko Haram person there. It was built by the British, it is in Kuje prison in Abuja and it’s still there. It’s something like Guantanamo Bay and that’s where I was kept in order to break me, break my spirit and make me bend my knees and bow to those who wanted me to bow. I refused to do so. But I reached a breaking point, I’d been detained for about 3 months and I started praying to God, like have I wronged you in any way and maybe just bow to these people and just go home with my people.

And the Lord ministered No to me clearly that I should not, I should stand firm and that help was on its way.

The following day in the afternoon, the Warder came into my little cell and he said somebody wants to speak to you on the phone and I said who was it.

They said well it is a man of God that wants to say a few words to you, his name is Prophet TB Joshua and I remember saying to the person that brought the telephone that it is another trick by the powers that be, I can’t believe it, I’ve never met him. I’ve heard about his ministry I don’t know why would he want to call me especially bringing all kinds of risks to himself by calling me.

It seemed strange to me and how did the man even get the little phone into the cell. I thought it might be a setup but I said well, lemme just take the risk. I took the phone and I heard his voice and I’ll never forget what he said. He said “my brother, be strong, God is with you (2x).

And he said to me that I should always remember that those who stand for Christ and those who refuse to bend their knees to renounce their faith or face persecution because of the name of Jesus and because of their belief in the power of God that such people never fail or go down. He once encouraged me and then he said something that shocked me.

He said that in 3 days time you’re going to be released from there and he told me that once you’re released from there, never forget what God has done for you and continue to be strong. Ladies and gentlemen, 3 days later I was released from that cell, from detention and I’ve never been back since and by God’s grace, I’ll never go back to detention again in Jesus name.

That is just one of so many, what about the former head of state and I will not mention names here, whose wife went to him cause you see people must tell these stories, people must testify to the goodness of God, the power of God and the goodness of this man.

What about the former head of state’s wife that went to him when she couldn’t have access to her husband and nobody was giving him food and he was not doing too well where he was and he had been unjustly incarcerated.

It was him that pressed the button and spoke to the head of state at the time and that lady was allowed to see her husband thereby saving his life.

That is just one thing that he did and I remember, seeing the notes that the former head of state wrote to him, thanking him for causing this to happen.

Had it not been for that, the story may have been very different for that gentleman that was at that time in detention.

It goes on and on, what about the gentleman senior advocate of Nigeria, a good friend of mine that was kidnapped and whilst he was kidnapped at that time, a call came through to his family from Prophet TB Joshua and he told them that

1. I will support you and stand by you, number

2. Your husband, your father will be released shortly, number

3. Whatever I can do to contribute to the ransom I am going to do.

So he had never met this man, he had never met this family. It was when the man was released that he sat down and told me this story.

What about the traditional ruler, one of the top in this country and you’ll be shocked to know who it was but I’ll not mention the name but you know who he is, a top traditional ruler from the southwest who had challenges when he first came in after 3,4 months and he wanted to travel cos he wanted to do certain things, he could not do those things, nobody would support him, nobody will stand by him.

Somebody told prophet TB Joshua about this, the late Yinka Odumakin told him and immediately two days later, Prophet TB Joshua has never met this traditional ruler, not knowing him from Adam raised a vast sum of money to help him travel out of the country with his entourage and spend time away from this country. That is the measure of the man that he was, and it was not only the rich and powerful, the story that he helped of course we’ve heard the testimony of one former president there. I know of at least 8 that this man prayed into power.

I know of at least 8. I also know 2 former presidents of this country that have immense respect and affection for him. I interact with them and know what they tell me and before I go any further, let me also say this. I was asked to convey the commiseration of my good friend Gov Yahaya Bello, to the family and congregation of Prophet TB Joshua; that’s the governor of Kogi state, the same with Governor of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, the same with Governor of Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi.

So many others that I should just pass a message of commiseration unto the family, once they heard that was I was coming here. He had friends everywhere. Many loved him, do not be misled by what some say and let me tell you what touched most of us of all, the tragedies he went through, particularly when a terrible event took place in this church a number of years back and the fact that he could rise above that and the ministry continued and went from strength to strength and he did not allow the lies and disinformation and the viciousness and pettiness that came from the pits of hell and the allegations to hold him down but he kept going from strength to strength.

This tells you that it is only God that could have done this. Had it been any other person that this happened to in this nation, anyone else, they would have gone under long ago but not him because God was with him. Now I bless the memory of this man soul.

I bless his family and his ministry, I say this was a man that every leader, every follower was inspired by his humility, his strength of character, his resilience, his nobility, everything about him spoke of nothing but the very best.

And most important of all, he was a great ambassador of the Living God. A man of God that took care of the poor, that helped refugees that were lost in places like Israel, Colombia and all over the world that was revered by millions all over the world. He was a great son of Africa.

I will never forget this man. I’ll always speak for this man. I’ll always stand for this man and I’ll always be proud of this man. May God bless you and God bless SCOAN of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Thank you very much.