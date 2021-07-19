By Festus Ahon, Asaba

A leader in Niger Delta and Prime Minister of Ijaw nation, Chief Mike Loyibo, has called on Boko Haram, Herdsmen, Bandits and those involved in other crimes in the country to seize fire, by taking advantage of the Eid-el-kabir celebration.

Loyibo in a statement, said it was enough of human killings by Boko Haram, bandits, herdsmen and other criminals in the country, urging them to give peace a chance.

While felicitating with Muslims in the country as they celebrate 2021 Eid-el-Kabir, he stressed the need for them

to emulate Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by the Holy Prophet.

Loyibo said the spate of insecurity in the country was not good for the image of the country internationally, adding that it was discouraging foreign investors thereby hindering the economic growth of the country and prosperity of Nigerians.

He said Eid-el-Kabir was a season to share love, peace and sacrificial giving, saying there was need for collective effort for the country to overcome the challenges of insecurity bedeviling it.

The Traditional Prime Minister, said for Nigeria to move forward, Nigerians must embrace peaceful co-existence and turn to God in prayers for His intervention in all the problems facing the country.

He said; “on behalf of my family and the people of Tuomo Kingdom, I rejoice with our Muslim brothers all over the country and world at large on the occasion of the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir.”