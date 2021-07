Fast-rising Nigerian artiste, odunfa shola Timothy popularly known as Dabat has released his first professional E.P; “ FEARLESS”. In a chat with Vanguard, Dabat , described his E.P that featured Terry Apapa as the new bomb in the industry.

The Lagos State University graduate has done songs with the likes of Reminice, terry Apala,dayna Nyange, and producers like Trik, sonz beat, and many others.