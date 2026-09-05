UK updates list of employers licensed to sponsor Nigerian, other foreign workers

The UK Government has updated its official list of employers licensed to sponsor foreign workers, providing jobseekers with a current resource for identifying organisations that may be able to sponsor eligible workers.

The Register of Licensed Sponsors: Workers, published on GOV.UK, contains organisations authorised to sponsor workers under the UK’s Worker and Temporary Worker immigration routes.

The latest version of the register was updated on September 4, 2026, according to the UK Government.

The register can be useful for people outside the UK who are searching for jobs that could potentially lead to visa sponsorship, allowing them to research licensed employers before applying for vacancies.

Rather than applying to employers at random, jobseekers can use the register to identify organisations that hold a valid sponsor licence and then check whether they have suitable vacancies.

The list can help applicants to:

* Identify potential sponsoring employers

* Research organisations before submitting applications

* Monitor companies for suitable job openings

* Make their UK job search more targeted

* Confirm whether an organisation is included on the official sponsor register

However, being included on the register does not mean that every job advertised by an organisation comes with visa sponsorship.

A sponsor licence means an employer is authorised to sponsor eligible workers, but whether sponsorship is offered for a particular vacancy depends on factors including the job, the applicant’s eligibility and the employer’s decision.

Jobseekers should therefore treat the register as a starting point for research rather than confirmation that sponsorship is available.

After finding an employer on the list, applicants should carefully review the specific vacancy and check the job title, responsibilities, required qualifications and experience, salary, location and eligibility conditions.

They should also look for any information provided by the employer about visa sponsorship and determine whether the position is eligible under the relevant immigration route.

The UK Government’s sponsor register is updated periodically, meaning people actively looking for sponsored employment should check the latest version rather than relying on older copies.

The official Register of Licensed Sponsors: Workers is available on the UK Government’s website.

For jobseekers hoping to work in the UK, using the sponsor register can make the search more focused. However, applicants should always check the individual vacancy and the latest immigration requirements before applying, as being listed as a licensed sponsor does not guarantee sponsorship for a particular job.