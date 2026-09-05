Top 10 coldest countries in the world

(Photo by Joed Viera / AFP)

By Hannah Ogunlabi

When we think of cold weather, we often picture snow-covered mountains, frozen lakes and people wrapped in thick winter clothing.

While some countries experience freezing temperatures for several months of the year, others remain cold for much of the year due to their high latitudes, mountainous terrain or continental climates.

From the frozen landscapes of Siberia to the icy regions of the Nordic countries, these nations are among the coldest in the world. Here are 10 countries known for their remarkably low average temperatures.

1. Canada

Canada is one of the coldest countries in the world, with an average annual temperature of around -4°C to -5°C. Its vast northern territories include tundra regions where temperatures can remain well below freezing for long periods. The country’s northern location also means it experiences long, harsh winters.

2. Russia

With an average annual temperature of around *-3°C to -5°C, Russia is home to some of the coldest permanently inhabited places on Earth. Siberia, in particular, is known for its extreme winter conditions. Towns such as Oymyakon and Verkhoyansk have recorded exceptionally low temperatures, making the region synonymous with extreme cold.

3. Mongolia

Mongolia has an average annual temperature of about -0.7°C, largely because of its high elevation and location far from the moderating influence of oceans. Its capital, Ulaanbaatar, is widely regarded as the world’s coldest national capital, with temperatures dropping sharply during winter.

4. Norway

Norway has an average annual temperature of around 1.5°C, although temperatures vary considerably across the country. Its northern regions extend into the Arctic, where winters are long and extremely cold. The country’s mountainous terrain and northern latitude contribute to its chilly climate.

5. Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan records an average annual temperature of around 1.6°C. Much of the country is covered by the Tien Shan mountain range, with high elevations contributing to its cold climate. Winters can be particularly severe in mountainous areas, where temperatures frequently fall below freezing.

6. Finland

Finland has an average annual temperature of approximately 1.7°C. The country’s northern Lapland region experiences long, cold winters, with snow covering much of the landscape for several months. Temperatures can fall well below freezing, particularly in the north.

7. Iceland

Iceland has an average annual temperature of around 1.8°C. Despite its name and extensive glaciers, the country’s climate is moderated somewhat by surrounding ocean currents. However, its subpolar location, highlands and glacial ice fields contribute to its generally cold conditions.

8. Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has an average annual temperature of about 2.0°C. Its vast landmass and continental climate mean that temperatures can vary dramatically between summer and winter. Winters can be particularly harsh, with temperatures dropping significantly in northern and central parts of the country.

9. Sweden

Sweden has an average annual temperature of approximately 2.1°C. The country’s northern regions experience some of the coldest conditions, with long winters, heavy snowfall and temperatures that can remain below freezing for extended periods.

10. Tajikistan

Tajikistan has an average annual temperature of around 4.2°C. Although its overall average is higher than those of the other countries on this list, much of the country is mountainous. The Pamir Mountains, one of the highest mountain systems in the world, contribute significantly to the country’s cold conditions, particularly at higher elevations.

The world’s coldest countries are generally found in the Northern Hemisphere, particularly in areas close to the Arctic, or in regions with high elevations and continental climates. Countries such as Russia, Canada and the Nordic nations are particularly known for their severe winters.

Despite the challenging conditions, people living in these regions have adapted to the cold through specialised clothing, insulated homes, heating systems and winter traditions. For many, cold weather is not simply a seasonal challenge but an important part of everyday life and culture.

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