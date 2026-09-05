Meet Oluwaseun Ogunsakin, the teenager who ended Nigeria’s wait at US Open Junior

Nigeria’s teenage tennis sensation Oluwaseun ‘The Shark’ Ogunsakin has secured a place in the main draw of the 2026 US Open Junior Championships after defeating top seed Felix Roussel of Canada in the final round of qualifying.

The victory marks Ogunsakin’s maiden appearance in the US Open Junior Championship main draw and represents another significant milestone in his developing tennis career.

The Aurum Tennis Academy player won 6-3, 6-4 to book his spot in the main draw, having earlier beaten Poland’s Tymon Litwic 6-3, 6-0 in the previous round.

Ogunsakin, 14, is playing in his third consecutive Grand Slam event. He began his Grand Slam journey at the Roland Garros Junior Championships before featuring at Wimbledon Juniors.

On Thursday, 3 July 2026, the teenager booked his place in the main draw at Wimbledon Juniors, becoming the first Nigerian since 1990 to compete in the singles event at Wimbledon and the country’s first singles representative at any Grand Slam in more than a decade. At Wimbledon Juniors, he reached the main draw of the boys’ singles and the semi-finals of the doubles event in a historic run.

Ogunsakin’s path to the main draw at Wimbledon Juniors was as convincing as it was historic. He began his qualifying campaign with a composed 6-3, 6-4 victory over British wildcard Archie Gray before producing an even more dominant display against Canada’s top-ranked junior, Benjamin Azar.

The US Open Junior Championships feature 64 players in each of the boys’ and girls’ singles draws, along with 32 teams in each of the doubles events. The singles qualifying tournament involves 32 players competing for six available berths in each junior singles main draw.

The 2026 US Open Junior Championships main draw runs from Sunday, September 6 to Saturday, September 12.

Over the past three years, Ogunsakin has competed regularly against the world’s best juniors through the International Tennis Federation (ITF) High Performance Centre in Tunisia and the ITF/Grand Slam Player Development Programme, experiences that have prepared him for the sport’s biggest stages.