How to check 2026 UTME results for underage candidates

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results of underage candidates for checking.

JAMB defines an underage candidate as any applicant who will be below 16 years old as of September 30, 2026.

Read Also: JAMB releases underage UTME results, clarifies admission conditions

Candidates can check their results via SMS by following these steps:

Use the phone number used to register for the 2026 UTME. Type “RESULT” in a text message. Send the message to 55019 or 66019. Wait for the result, which JAMB said will be sent back via SMS shortly after.

However, checking the result does not automatically qualify an underage candidate for admission.

According to JAMB, the result can only be used for admission by candidates who meet the conditions for exceptional admission, including a minimum UTME score of 320 and at least 80 per cent in relevant SSCE subjects.

Candidates who do not meet the requirements have also been warned against presenting their results to institutions or individuals in an attempt to secure admission outside the approved process.