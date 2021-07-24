By David Odama, Lafia

Ahead of the October 6, 2021, Local Government elections in Nasarawa State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee Chairman, Chief Philip Dada has said that a consensus candidacy remained the best democratic option for managing political interests of aspirants in the country.

According Sen Dada, what matters is to encourage other communities to see the beauty in agreeing to consensus as it remained the reflection of maturity and willingness of people who are called to service and not those who are out to serve themselves.

Chief Dada who spoke shortly after screening the Chairmanship aspirants noted that when an aspirant wants to serve and his people prevail on him to step down his ambition, he should accept because what goes round comes round.

“When you want to serve and your people prevail in you to step your ambition for another time, you should willingly, accept the honor to stay aside because what goes around comes around, another person would be asked to stepdown for you tommorow, that should be the spirit, Dada stated.

“Obi Local Government has set the pace it is our prayers that other communities will follow this act of maturity and the fact that people bought forms doesn’t mean they should all go to contest. It is consensus building in the process and it will go on up till the time of actual primaries”.

Meanwhile, 81 aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have collected forms to indicate their interest in contesting the council polls in the state.

81 aspirants purchased the nomination forms with 80 presenting themselves to the screening committee headed by the Honorable Commissioner for works and Housing, Chief Philip Dada. The absent aspirant could not meet up with the timeline and the requirements to contest.

Doma Local Government has the highest number of aspirants with 19 including a woman while only about ten aspirants showed up for the screening with Akwanga and Keffi having eight aspirants each while Nasarawa Eggon and Lafia Local Governments have seven aspirants each, emerging as the third highest.

Karu Local Government has six aspirants, while Keana and Awe have five aspirants each, Nasarawa Local Government and Wamba have four aspirants each.

Toto Local Government has five, of which four were screened and one could not show up for the exercise, and Obi finally settled for consensus candidates.

In all the 80 aspirants only two female aspirants from Doma and Nasarawa Eggon respectively are likely to slug it out with the men in the state.

Speaking on the exercise, Chairman of the Committee, Philip Dada applauded the aspirants who appeared before his Committee for their maturity and good conduct during the exercise.

Vanguard News Nigeria