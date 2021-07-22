From left—Honourable Senior Evangelist Sunday Menu; Mother Celestial Adebukanla Oshibanjo; Superior Evangelist Demuren; Assistant Most Superior Evangelist Olusegun Olarinde; Most Superior Evangelist Samson Banjo; Brother Gbenga Daniel-Adebayo; Superior Evangelist Akintoye, and Special Most Senior Evangelist Olojede.

The Celestial Church of Christ, CCC, ArchDiocese and national headquarters, Makoko, will be celebrating its 70th anniversary in August.

At a briefing on the celebration, harvest chairman, Brother Gbenga Daniel-Adebayo, said “being the first church established by late Pastor and Founder, Reverend SBJ Oshoffa, the 70th anniversary of the Makoko parish is a significant milestone in the evolution of the church.

“It is 70 years of God-given mandate to the late Founder. We are direct beneficiaries of the mandate and it calls for celebration.”

One of the elders of the church, Most Superior Evangelist Banjo, appreciated the efforts of the past leaders of the church, late SBJ Oshoffa, the Founder, late Shepherd Alexander Abiodun Bada, late Ajanlekoko, late Ajose, as well as the current leader, Rev. Mobiyina Oshoffa.

He said they transformed the church in Nigeria and opened well over 100 parishes.

The parish, situated at the heart of the historic Makoko on the popular Celestial Church Street, Banjo said, was founded by itinerant fishermen who accompanied the Founder on his missionary journey in 1951.

“Celestial Church of Christ, Makoko, fondly called the Mother Church, is the birthplace of thousands of parishes across the globe.

“Out of the 14 miracles recorded in the constitution of the church, three happened in Makoko,” he pointed out.

In addition, the shepherd of the church, Assistant Most Superior Evangelist Olusegun Olarinde, disclosed that this special anniversary is themed ‘Return of the Lord’ and is anchored on the book of Jeremiah 29:10.

In his address, he noted that the anniversary events commenced on June 27, through August 2.

The month-long activities will feature the commissioning of a legacy project for the benefit of the Makoko community, free medical outreach, provision of relief materials to the members of the public, gala and award dinner on July 23 at Banlux Plaza, Yaba.

This will be followed by open air revival, road walk on July 25, music concert, youth development and empowerment programme.

The grand finale will be an anniversary thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 1, and a love feast on Monday, August 2, at the church auditorium in Makoko.

