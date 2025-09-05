CCC honours Oshoffa’s legacy, sets course for global growth

By Henry Ojelu

Forty years after the passing of Reverend Samuel Bilewu Joseph Oshoffa, founder of the Celestial Church of Christ, CCC, Worldwide, the church has declared its commitment to strengthening his vision while expanding its global footprint.

At a press conference in Lagos to flag off the 40th memorial anniversary, leaders of the church described Oshoffa as a towering spiritual figure whose legacy continues to inspire both congregants and wider society.

Chairman of the Anniversary Ceremonial Committee, Assistant Most Superior Evangelist Abayomi Ilori, said the commemoration was not just about remembrance but about recommitting to Oshoffa’s values of love, purity and tolerance.

He explained that those virtues, if embraced, could help address the moral lapses and delinquency facing Nigerian youths.

“Papa Oshoffa truly loved God and mankind. He gave himself selflessly for the spread of the gospel and for humanity’s good. If Nigerians imbibe his values, many of our social crises would reduce,” Ilori said.

Ilori also outlined the six-week line-up of events, including a colloquium, football competition, evangelism outreaches, crusades, a service of songs and thanksgiving services in both Lagos and Imeko, Ogun State, where Oshoffa is buried.

He said the celebrations would also feature the unveiling of a commemorative logo, praise sessions, testimonies and the production of a documentary chronicling the founder’s life and ministry.

The anniversary, he noted, was a testimony to the resilience of the Celestial Church since Oshoffa’s sudden death in a car accident on September 10, 1985.

According to him, even in death, Oshoffa demonstrated his selfless character. “When he learned that his driver and other passengers had died in the crash, he prayed that God should take his life too. Shortly after, he passed away. Such was his compassion for others,” Ilori recalled.

His son, Olatosho Oshoffa, now a shepherd at the Ketu international headquarters, echoed the sentiment, stressing that the church had emerged stronger and more united since the founder’s demise.

“Today, we are not just in Nigeria. We have spread to Europe, the Americas and even Australia. Despite challenges, the church is more focused on evangelism and charity, which were my father’s passions,” Olatosho said.

He explained that CCC has continued to support the underprivileged in education, healthcare and empowerment, extending the founder’s humanitarian vision.

“We are one of the fastest-growing indigenous African churches with millions of members worldwide. My father’s dream was global, and that dream is alive,” he added.

According to him, “God raises prophets to transform generations. In the 20th century, He raised SBJ Oshoffa to spread the gospel in Africa and beyond. Forty years later, his light has not dimmed. It is our duty to ensure it shines brighter.”

The church will climax the celebrations with a grand thanksgiving service, drawing congregants from across the globe. Members say it will be both a tribute to Oshoffa’s life and a declaration of their resolve to carry forward his mission.