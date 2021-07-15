BREAKING: Reps begin clause-by-clause consideration of Electoral Amendment Bill

Draft copy gives discretion to INEC on electronic voting, transmission of election results

By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

House of Representatives has begun the clause-by-clause consideration of the Electoral amendment Bill.

The bill has 158 clauses in all.

A copy of the draft bill sighted by Vanguard did not make the electronic voting and transfer of election results compulsory but gives discretion to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in section 52(2) on the matter.

It read thus: “The Commission may adopt electronic voting or any other method of voting in any election it conducts as it may deem fit.

“Voting at an election and transmission of result under this Bill shall be in accordance

with the procedure determined by the Commission.”

It is not certain if the House will propose an amendment or allow it to pass as it provided by the Committee.

The consideration is ongoing.

Vanguard News Nigeria