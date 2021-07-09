By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Five persons were confirmed dead while two others sustained injuries on Thursday night in another road accident involving a Toyota Camry car and Man diesel truck at Honda on the Ota -Idiroko road in Ogun State.

The State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the accident to newsmen in Abeokuta, noted that the accident was caused by excessive speeding and reckless driving on the part of the Camry driver, saying that led to the loss of control.

Umar explained that the accident occurred at 11:45 pm and it involved a Toyota Camry marked APP 583 G and the Man diesel truck with no registration number.

“The suspected causes of the crash were excessive speed, dangerous driving which led to a loss of control on the path of the Camry car driver and rammed into a stationed truck that was well packed off the road,” he said.

He said that seven people were involved in the accident, comprising of five men and two women, saying that two persons were injured while five persons died in the accident.

The FRSC boss noted that the injured victims were taken to Cranft Hospital, Otta for medical treatment while the deceased were deposited at the General Hospital, Otta.

The sector commander said the crash was avoidable, advising motorists to avoid excessive speed and dangerous driving and as well obey traffic rules and regulations.

The FRSC boss commiserated with the victims of the crash and the family, enjoining them to contact the FRSC command in Otta for details of the crash and reclaim the properties of the victims recovered from the scene of the crash.

It would be recalled that no fewer than five persons also died on Thursday morning in an accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus and a Scania truck at Ayetoro /Indomie on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

