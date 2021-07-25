By Victoria Ojeme

President of Association of Foreign Relations Professionals of Nigeria (AFRPN), Ambassador Gani Lawal has said that it is set to tackle insecurity through diplomatic approach.

Ambassador Lawal, stated this while briefing journalists ahead of the group’s third annual lecture titled: “The Role of Diplomacy in Combating Terrorism and Insurgency in West Africa.”

Lawal disclosed that the topic was carefully selected to create opportunity for people to listen to the perspectives of diplomatic professionals who have been in the frontline of combating terrorism and insurgency across the world.

“This will be the third in the series of annual lectures/conference designed to interrogate issues of the moment by experienced practitioners.

The topic for this year's lecture is "The Role of Diplomacy in Combating Terrorism and Insurgency in West Africa."

Lawal further said a former Chairman of the ECOWAS Commission and immediate past Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, will deliver the lecture, while the chairman of the occasion will be Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Professor Tijjani Muhammed Bande.

The event billed to hold at the Rotunda of the Tafawa Balewa House on July 29,2020, will witness the presence of the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada; former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Joy Ogwu; a former High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Dalhatu Tafida, amongst others.

“The Special Guest of Honour is Professor Ibrahim Gambari while the royal father of the day is the 14th Emir of Kano, who is also a patron of our Association.

We also expect Commandant of the National Defence College, Comptrollers General of the Custom and that of the Immigration. All heads of diplomatic missions and the CEO of all MDAs are expected to be in attendance. The Chairmen House and Senate committees on Foreign Affairs will also be in attendance.