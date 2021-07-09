A nine-year-old boy identified as Sabiu Sani from Babale Fulani settlement in Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa, has died after drowning in a pond located in the outskirt of the settlement.

ASP Lawan Shiisu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Police Command in Jigawa, confirmed the incident in a statement he released on Wednesday in Dutse.

Shiisu said that the incident occurred on Monday at 10:00 a.m. after the deceased went swimming in the pond in the outskirt of the village.

ALSO READ: 8th Senate organised security summit headed by Ahmed Lawan — Saraki’s aide

“On July 12 at about 12:00 p.m., the District Head of Taura, Alhaji Nura Usman, called and informed the police station that at about 10:00 a.m., one Sabiu Sani, 9, of Babale Fulani settlement went swimming in a pond at the outskirt of the village and got drown.

“Upon the receipt of the report, a team of policemen headed to the scene and recovered the corpse,” he said.

The PPRO added that the corpse of the deceased had been handed over to his parents for burial.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria