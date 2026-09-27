Police arrest three over gun fabrication, suspected rapist in Bauchi

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested three suspects over alleged illegal possession and fabrication of firearms in Misau Local Government Area of the state, as well as another suspect over the alleged rape of a mentally ill woman in Gamawa LGA.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib, disclosed this in a statement issued on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, on September 26, 2026.

Habib said operatives of the Misau Divisional Police Headquarters, while on court duty at Chief Magistrate Court 1, Misau, on September 25, intercepted a 30-year-old man, Abubakar Ahmad, also known as Tino, allegedly in possession of a locally fabricated pistol loaded with a live cartridge.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that Ahmad was allegedly attempting to hand over the firearm to Tijjani Yakubu, 35, who was remanded at a correctional centre over alleged criminal conspiracy, theft and receiving stolen property.

The police spokesman said Yakubu allegedly confessed to owning the pistol and giving it to Ahmad for safekeeping.

“Further investigation revealed that Tijjani purchased the pistol from one Bappah Kawu, 48, a welder from Tashar Masu in Misau,” Habib said.

He said Kawu was subsequently arrested and allegedly confessed to fabricating and selling the pistol to Yakubu for ₦30,000.

A search of Kawu’s workshop, according to the police, led to the recovery of two locally fabricated Dane guns and equipment allegedly used in firearm production, including a hacksaw, files and long iron pipes.

Habib said the three suspects remained in police custody, while the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Bauchi, for discreet investigation.

Suspected rape

In a separate development, the command arrested a 26-year-old man, Lukman Alhaji Nasiru, of Garin Malam Village, Gamawa LGA, over the alleged rape of a 50-year-old woman described by the police as mentally ill.

The police said the victim’s younger brother, a 40-year-old man from Gauya Village in Jakusko LGA of Yobe State, reported the incident at the Gamawa Divisional Police Headquarters on September 25.

According to the report, Nasiru allegedly lured the woman to the outskirts of Garin Malam on September 22, where he allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

The suspect was arrested, while the victim and the suspect were taken to General Hospital, Gamawa, for medical examination.

The police said investigation into the alleged rape was ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, reiterated the command’s zero tolerance for illegal possession of firearms, firearm fabrication and sexual offences.

He urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to the police to assist in preventing crime and ensuring that suspects found culpable are brought to justice.