Adeda family rejects Delta panel, condolence visit

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

The Adeda family has rejected the Administrative Panel of Inquiry set up by the Delta State Government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of their son, Mr Ekuevugbe Adeda.

The family also rejected a proposed condolence visit by the state government, saying it lacked confidence in the panel and wanted certain issues addressed before engaging with the government.

The position was contained in a statement posted on Saturday evening by Lloyd Sodje Adeda, brother of the deceased, on his verified Facebook page.

According to him, the family rejected the proposed condolence visit over what it described as the “gruesome murder” of their brother.

He listed three reasons for the family’s position.

He said, “The Chief Prime Suspect, Dr Kingsley Ashibogwu (an Agent Of The Government) And Other Suspects Have Not Been Brought To Book.”

He also alleged that a commissioner, whom the family accused of being involved in the death of their son, remained under the protection of the state government, making it difficult for him to answer the allegations.

“The State Government should make a public statement on this before any contact with the Family,” he said.

On the panel of inquiry, Adeda said the family lacked confidence in it because, according to him, its membership consisted only of civil servants.

“Family members, civil organisations or human rights activists” were not represented on the panel, he alleged.

The family therefore called for what it described as a more inclusive and credible process in investigating the circumstances surrounding Adeda’s death.

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that despite the family’s position, a high-profile delegation from the Delta State Government visited the deceased’s family on Saturday.

The delegation reportedly assured the family of the government’s willingness to ensure justice for the late Adeda.