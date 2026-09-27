PRESERVING HISTORY: Deji of Akureland commends Olawande over palace beautification projects

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Akure’s cultural landscape has gained renewed attention following the inauguration of the redesigned entrance to the Deji’s palace, a project funded by the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande.

The new entrance was unveiled on Saturday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, in an event that drew the commendation of the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

Oba Aladelusi described the intervention of the Youth Minister, as a significant contribution to the preservation of Akure’s heritage and a fitting upgrade for the historic palace.

He said the project, executed with the support of the 10th Anniversary Coronation Committee, forms part of ongoing efforts to renovate and beautify the palace.

According to the monarch, the redesigned entrance will go beyond aesthetics, as it will help project the palace and its rich history to residents, visitors and the younger generation.

The traditional ruler thanked Olawande for identifying with the traditional institution and for supporting a landmark project that has enhanced the outlook of one of the city’s most important symbols.

He urged other Akure indigenes, public officials and corporate organisations to support similar initiatives aimed at safeguarding the city’s historical and cultural assets.

Oba Aladelusi noted that preserving the palace should be seen as a collective responsibility, particularly as urban development continues to reshape the city.

He expressed hope that the project would inspire further interventions to preserve other sections of the palace and promote Akure’s cultural identity.

The monarch added that the initiative demonstrates how individuals and public office holders can give back to their communities by supporting projects that protect history and culture.

Speaking on his motivation, Olawande said the decision was informed by the historical and cultural importance of the palace to the Akure people.

He described the palace as more than the residence of the Deji, noting that it remains a living symbol of the history, traditions and identity of the people.

“I believe that the Deji’s Palace is not just a building; it is a symbol of who we are as Akure people. It carries our history, our culture and the story of generations before us,” he said.

“I deemed it necessary to renovate and redesign the palace because we cannot continue to talk about preserving our heritage while allowing important symbols of that heritage to deteriorate.”

Olawande stressed that the redesign was not meant to change the identity of the palace but to give it an environment that reflects its importance while retaining its cultural character.

The Deji’s Palace, which has housed generations of traditional rulers, is recognised for its historical, architectural and cultural significance and was declared a national historical monument in 1990.