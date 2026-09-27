Lagos APC: Atiku’s 2027 bid desperate last attempt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s bid for the presidency in 2027 as a “desperate last attempt” to occupy Nigeria’s highest political office.

The party’s reaction followed Atiku’s confirmation that the 2027 presidential election would be his final bid for the presidency.

In a statement on Saturday, the Lagos APC Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, criticised Atiku’s declaration, arguing that his decision reflected personal ambition rather than a clear vision for the country.

Oladejo also questioned Atiku’s appointment of Kenneth Okonkwo, a former Labour Party campaign spokesperson, as his 2027 campaign spokesman.

He further alleged that reported engagements with US-based lobbying firms were aimed at improving Atiku’s public image ahead of the election.

The APC spokesman said Atiku’s record as Vice-President between 1999 and 2007 under former President Olusegun Obasanjo should form part of the assessment of his presidential bid.

Oladejo cited Obasanjo’s previous criticisms of his former deputy, including recent comments in which the former president expressed disappointment over his decision to choose Atiku as running mate.

He also criticised Atiku’s reported proposal to restore the petrol subsidy, describing it as a reversal of his position during the 2023 presidential campaign.

Oladejo challenged the former vice-president to explain the proposed subsidy’s fiscal implications, funding arrangements and safeguards against corruption.

The APC spokesman also criticised Atiku’s move from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), where he is expected to contest on a joint ticket with former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

According to Oladejo, changing political parties did not necessarily amount to offering Nigerians new economic or governance solutions.

“Switching party labels does not equate to offering fresh economic or governance solutions,” he said.

APC challenges opposition

The Lagos APC urged Nigerians to scrutinise the policies and records of opposition candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party called on voters to demand concrete policy proposals and details on how such plans would be funded, rather than relying on what it described as populist rhetoric or criticism of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“The presidency of Nigeria is not a consolation prize for political longevity or a lifetime achievement award,” Oladejo said.

He urged voters to examine Atiku’s public record and policy proposals as the 2027 election approaches.