By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has said his administration has made more progress in food production for the country despite the challenge of insecurity and communal conflicts bedevilling the state.

Ishaku who spoke weekend while inaugurating the governing council of Taraba state College of Agriculture, Jalingo, says he remains resolute to ensure that agriculture remains the bedrock of the state’s economy.

The governor said under his watch, more people in the state have joined the farming business, adding that the Taraba is now among the major producers of rice, maize, Beni seed, soya beans, cassava, among others.

According to him, “Taraba State is now contributing substantially to the food needs of the country and our ultimate goal is to produce enough rice to meet the needs of the country and save the country the huge expenditure on importation.“

He further assured farmers in the state that his administration will assist them to access funds from both local and international financial institutions to boost food production.

He also urged the Governing Council of the College of Agriculture to reposition the institution by thinking up ideas capable of helping farmers across the state.