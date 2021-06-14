CROSS River State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Asuquo Ekpenyong, says the movement of Senator Ben Ayade from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC has dealt a death blow to the PDP in the state and there is no regret about it

Speaking on Monday at Eniong Abatim where he went to declare his membership of the APC, Ekpenyong said the injustices meted out to Ayade and the state by the PDP is behind his exit and there is no looking back.

“Politics is about development and that is what we have done by moving to the APC to bring dividends of democracy to our state and come 2023, PDP, will not win any position in Cross River State by the grace of God”

He said the state is now totally APC controlled state and anyone who stands out of the movement is deluding himself because PDP no longer exists in the state.

“Whether anyone likes it or not, Cross River is now APC and APC is now Cross River State and 2023 APC will capture every part of this country

“Senator Matthew Mbu, Caretaker Chairman of APC in Cross River said there is nothing like old or new member in the APC stating that anyone who discriminates against any member on account of his new entry would be penalized.

“We thank Governor Ayade for accepting to ‘socket’ the state to the centre and there are benefits coming to the state from that decision”

He said the decision of governor Ayade has opened the eyes of the people of the state to see the good in being in the same party with the ruling party.

Vanguard News Nigeria