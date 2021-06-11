.



By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that bandits who attacked the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in Zaria killed one student, injured one, abducted about 8 students and 2 lecturers.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State said in a statement on Friday that ” Kaduna State Government has been briefed by security agencies of an attack by bandits at the main campus of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, late on Thursday night. “

“According to the briefing, the bandits invaded the staff quarters of the campus, shooting sporadically. In the process, two students were hit and sustained gunshot injuries. They were identified as:

Ahmad Muhammad and Haruna Isyaku Duniya.”

“They were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Sadly, Ahmad Muhammad succumbed to his wounds and died early this morning. Haruna Isyaku Duniya is still receiving treatment.”

“Two lecturers and about eight students were abducted from the institution during the attack,” he said.

Aruwan said that Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the briefing with sadness and prayed for the repose of the soul of the student killed, while sending condolences to his family. He wished the injured student a speedy recovery.

“As at the time of this update, senior government officials and security agencies are conducting security assessments and interfacing with the management and students of the institution. The public will be updated on further developments,” he said.

